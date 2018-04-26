Liverpool to Turn down £200 million offer from Real Madrid for Salah

Liverpool are looking to build their squad around Salah for the future.

Liverpool are ready to reject up to £200m from Real Madrid for their star man Mohamed Salah next summer.

Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season and has scored an incredible 43 goals in just his first year at the club.

Real Madrid are expected to come up with a huge bid for the 25-year-old forward but Liverpool are reportedly ready to turn down the offer which is expected to be in the region of £200m.

According to Daily Mail, Liverpool will make the forward the key man in their new era and build the team around him.

The Egyptian also has four years remaining on the £90,000-per-week deal he signed when he was signed from Roma in 2017.

Liverpool have a good relationship with the player and his agent Ramy Abbas.