Russia says no tangible progress made in efforts to normalise ties with US

KEY POINTS

Russia says efforts to normalise relations with the United States have yet to produce substantive results.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said both countries had discussed bilateral issues and areas of cooperation.

Moscow identified the return of confiscated diplomatic properties and the resumption of direct flights as unresolved issues.

Dialogue between the two countries has continued at various levels.

MAIN STORY

Russia says it has made no substantive progress towards normalising diplomatic relations with the United States, despite continued discussions between officials from both countries.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova disclosed this on Friday during a press briefing, responding to a question about the state of bilateral relations.

She said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had discussed issues affecting relations between the two countries, as well as possible areas of cooperation within multilateral organisations.

These included the United Nations, the Group of Twenty (G20) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

However, Zakharova said the discussions had not produced tangible results on some of the issues Moscow considers important for restoring normal relations.

THE ISSUES

Among the unresolved matters, she identified the return of Russian diplomatic properties confiscated by the United States and the resumption of direct flights between both countries.

The absence of progress on these issues suggests that continued diplomatic contact has yet to translate into practical changes in the relationship.

Zakharova said dialogue between Russian and American officials at different levels had nevertheless continued in a generally businesslike manner.

WHAT’S NEXT

Russia has indicated that discussions with Washington will continue, although Zakharova’s remarks suggest that Moscow is still waiting for concrete outcomes on diplomatic property and direct air links.

BOTTOM LINE

Despite continued engagement between Russian and US officials, Moscow says key disputes remain unresolved. The return of diplomatic properties and the restoration of direct flights remain among the practical issues standing in the way of improved relations.