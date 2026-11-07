Belgium PM to meet king again after budget talks collapse

KEY POINTS

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is due to meet King Philippe on Friday after offering his resignation.

The king postponed a decision on the resignation on Monday and has since consulted leaders of the five coalition parties.

The dispute centres on Belgium’s 2027 budget and a proposed austerity package targeting savings of €10 billion by 2029.

MAIN STORY

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever is scheduled to meet King Philippe again on Friday after the collapse of negotiations over the country’s 2027 budget led him to offer his resignation.

The meeting is set for 10:30 am local time, following the king’s decision on Monday to postpone a ruling on whether to accept the resignation. De Wever, who leads the Flemish nationalist New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), has remained in office while consultations continue.

The disagreement centres on the government’s proposed 2027 budget and an austerity package intended to save about €10 billion by 2029. Pressure on De Wever’s centre-right coalition has increased as parties struggle to agree on the spending measures.

Negotiations broke down in the early hours of Monday after prolonged discussions, prompting De Wever to tender his resignation.

THE ISSUES

The dispute highlights the difficulty facing Belgium’s coalition government in agreeing on spending cuts and budget priorities.

The proposed savings package is intended to reduce government expenditure over the coming years, but disagreements among coalition partners have stalled the negotiations. The failure to reach an agreement on the 2027 budget has now placed the government’s leadership under pressure.

WHAT’S NEXT

King Philippe has held discussions with the leaders of all five parties in the governing coalition this week. Friday’s meeting with De Wever will give the king another opportunity to consider the resignation and the possibility of resolving the dispute.

Under Belgium’s constitutional system, the monarch can accept or reject a prime minister’s resignation or delay a decision. Postponing acceptance allows coalition parties additional time to negotiate a compromise and potentially preserve the government.

BOTTOM LINE

De Wever’s future as prime minister remains uncertain as King Philippe continues consultations following the breakdown of budget negotiations. The immediate challenge is whether the coalition can agree on the proposed savings and reach a settlement that allows the government to continue.