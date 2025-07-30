Rotary Club Of Lekki Golden Delivers Free Healthcare To Ikota Community

The Rotary Club of Lekki Golden has provided free healthcare services, insecticide-treated mosquito nets, and sickle cell screening kits to underserved families in Ikota, Lekki, Lagos, through its maternal and child health initiative, Project Safe Start.

The outreach was carried out in partnership with Orchid Road General Hospital and BioSci Health Care. It focused on offering preventive care, early diagnosis, and basic medical support to women and children in the community.

Speaking at the event, President of the Rotary Club, Rtn. Christiana Okenla, said the initiative aligns with Rotary International’s commitment to maternal and child health, while addressing urgent local needs.

“Your support has brought hope, health, and healing to countless families,” she said, expressing gratitude to sponsors, partners, and medical volunteers. “Together, we’ve shown what’s possible when service meets compassion.”

As part of the intervention, 100 insecticide-treated mosquito nets were distributed to vulnerable households, especially mothers and children, to help prevent malaria. The club also provided 50 sickle cell screening kits to encourage early detection and improve outcomes for newborns.

Over 70 women received free on-site health check-ups conducted by a team of doctors and nurses from Orchid Road General Hospital. The assessments focused on maternal wellness and preventive healthcare.

The outreach also featured the launch of the “Dress a Dream” campaign, which offered free clothing to children in need.

Rtn. Okenla noted that the project goes beyond health interventions by fostering a culture of compassion and active citizenship.

“You’ve inspired a movement of service and upliftment. This is Rotary in action, real people creating real change,” she added.

The Rotary Club of Lekki Golden reaffirmed its commitment to continuing programmes that promote health equity, access to education, and sustainable development at the grassroots level.