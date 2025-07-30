Abdullahi Named Agritourism Patron At Inaugural World Festival

The Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, has been named the National Agritourism Patron of the Year at the maiden edition of the World Agritourism Festival, held in Lagos.

The award, presented by Xtralarge Farms and Resources, recognized the minister’s leadership in promoting agriculture as a tool for economic diversification, sustainable development, and tourism growth.

Speaking during the event, Senator Abdullahi dedicated the award to Nigerian farmers, particularly women and youth, whom he described as central to Nigeria’s agricultural transformation.

“There is enormous potential in agritourism,” Abdullahi said. “With innovation and the right partnerships, Nigeria’s agricultural future is promising.”

The event brought together stakeholders from across Nigeria’s agriculture and tourism sectors to explore agritourism as a driver of job creation, rural empowerment, and heritage promotion. Participants discussed opportunities such as farm tourism, agricultural heritage trails, and food-based cultural events, drawing from global best practices in countries like Italy, South Africa, and the United States.

Senator Abdullahi called for the formation of a national technical committee on agritourism, pledging government support for policies aligned with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Also honoured at the event was the First Lady of Ogun State, Dr. Bamidele Abiodun, who described the festival as a milestone for agriculture and tourism integration.

“This festival reminds us that agriculture is more than food production; it is a platform for tourism, innovation, and economic prosperity,” she said.

Dr. Abiodun also advocated for gender-inclusive policies in the sector, highlighting the marginalization of women in agricultural policy despite their significant role in small-scale farming. She urged targeted support programmes such as the Renewed Hope Agricultural Support Scheme for Women Farmers.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Mrs. Ruth Bisola Olusanya, commended the event for connecting agriculture with cultural preservation and tourism development.

“Agritourism can reshape rural economies and build new narratives about farming and food systems,” she said.

Founder of Xtralarge Farms, Dr. Seyi Davis, said the award ceremony and festival were created to celebrate the evolving role of agriculture in national development and to build new pathways for youth and women participation.

“When our farmers are empowered, entire communities benefit. Agritourism is a bridge between tradition and innovation,” he said.

The World Agritourism Festival is expected to become an annual platform to promote policy dialogue, investment, and innovation in Nigeria’s growing agritourism landscape.