Day 53, Oyin confronts Yusuf over “slaving for Tram” comment- BBNaija

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 18, 2026

Key Points

· Oyin confronted Yusuf after learning he suggested she was “slaving” for Tram by getting him water

· Yusuf, Oyin, Tram and Ricky gave conflicting accounts of the moment, leading to a tense back and forth

· Bells and Yusuf continued working through boundaries following their breakup, with mixed signals on both sides

· Bells opened up about missing evicted housemate Abi during an emotional post-diary session chat with Yusuf

· The housemates wrapped final rehearsals and delivered their Nigerian adaptation of Alice in Wonderland for the wager, which they won

· The day ended with a Pool Party, late night reconciliations, and Barry and Bluethopia patching things up

Main Story

Day 53 opened with wager rehearsals as HoH Barry called the housemates to the lounge to run through their Nigerian adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. While positioning cast members for their scenes, Yusuf and Chimsom Chuka took a break to sort out costumes, but tension soon surfaced elsewhere in the house.

Flora told Oyin that Yusuf had made a comment implying Oyin was “slaving” for Tram after she got him water. Oyin took immediate offence and questioned why Flora hadn’t pushed back on the remark at the time. Yusuf was called over to explain himself, with Tram also drawn into the conversation. He said watching Oyin get water for Tram had simply struck him as strange, but Oyin and Tram both disputed his version of events, with Oyin growing visibly upset that the retelling made it sound as though she’d simply obeyed a command from Tram, Ricky weighed in with his own account of the moment, but Oyin pushed back, accusing housemates of manufacturing drama out of a meaningless interaction. She also pointed out that Yusuf gives instructions to Bells at times, a claim he denied before asking everyone to stay out of it.

The Issues

The confrontation highlights how quickly small, ambiguous interactions can spiral into larger conflicts within the tightly wound social dynamics of the house, particularly this late in the season when tensions and scrutiny are running high. Oyin’s frustration wasn’t just about the comment itself, but about the broader sense that housemates were reading unnecessary meaning into an innocuous gesture, a concern that speaks to the heightened sensitivity around perception and reputation as eviction pressure mounts.

The Bells and Yusuf situation adds another layer of complexity to the day, illustrating the awkward territory that follows a breakup within a confined environment where both parties still have to coexist and perform for cameras. Bells’ shifting stance, first asking Yusuf to distance himself publicly, then admitting she didn’t want other housemates to sense any real rift, reflects the tension between personal feelings and the desire to maintain composure in front of the group.

Beneath both storylines is the emotional toll of the game itself, made most visible when Bells opened up about missing evicted housemate Abi, a moment that ties back to her emotional Diary Room session from the previous day and underscores how deeply the losses of close allies continue to affect housemates even as the season nears its end.

What’s Being Said

Oyin was firm in dismissing the idea that anything problematic had occurred, insisting that people were trying to instigate something out of nothing and later accusing Ricky of being all talk despite frequently claiming he would stir up drama, Yusuf, for his part, maintained he meant no harm by his original comment, while separately navigating a more delicate conversation with Bells about their post breakup dynamic. He argued that since they were no longer exclusive, they didn’t need to cater to each other’s feelings, though he insisted he would always be good to her. Bells disagreed with parts of his framing, telling him she no longer fully trusts what comes out of his mouth and pointing to moments like him joking with Oyin about being his wife as things that made her uncomfortable, Later, in a softer moment, Bells explained her emotional state following her diary session, telling Yusuf that Biggie’s questions about Abi had made her realise how much she missed her former ally.

What’s Next

With the morning drama resolved enough for the day to move forward, focus shifted to the wager presentation itself, which the housemates delivered successfully in the evening, earning praise for their comic timing and Nigerian twist on the Wonderland theme. Their win set up a Pool Party celebration that carried into the night.

Looking ahead, the unresolved tension between Oyin, Yusuf and Ricky, along with the still evolving dynamic between Bells and Yusuf, will likely continue to shape house relationships heading into the next eviction cycle, especially with Barry’s extended Ultimate Veto Power still looming over nominations.

Bottom Line

Day 53 captured the emotional undercurrents simmering beneath the show’s competitive surface, from a minor comment spiraling into a heated confrontation to Bells’ quiet grief over a departed ally, before the day closed on a lighter note with a wager win and poolside reconciliations.