FCMB backs Dangote refinery IPO, targets wider participation

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 18, 2026

Key Points

· FCMB Group is playing key roles in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals IPO, offering 4.1 billion shares at N525 each

· The offer, valued at about N2.15tn if fully subscribed, opened September 14 and closes October 13

· FCMB Capital Markets is joint issuing house, CSL Stockbrokers is stockbroker to the issue, and FCMB is receiving bank and distribution agent

· FCMB Group CEO Ladi Balogun says the IPO gives Nigerians access to a world scale business otherwise out of reach

· Minimum subscription is 10 shares, allowing participation with as little as N5,250

· Aliko Dangote describes the IPO as designed for ordinary Nigerians across income and professional groups to own a stake in the refinery

Main Story

FCMB Group has taken on key roles in the initial public offering of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE, with the oil company offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each. The offer, valued at about N2.15tn if fully subscribed, opened on September 14 and is scheduled to close on October 13.

FCMB Group is participating in the transaction through three operating companies. FCMB Capital Markets is serving as a joint issuing house, CSL Stockbrokers is acting as stockbroker to the issue, while First City Monument Bank is functioning as a receiving bank and distribution agent, according to a statement from the bank.

Speaking at the opening gong ceremony and Facts Behind the Offer presentation at the Nigerian Exchange in Lagos, FCMB Group Chief Executive Ladi Balogun said the offer gives Nigerians access to a world scale business while demonstrating the growing reach of the country’s capital market. “It presents an opportunity for every Nigerian to experience the benefits of investing in world class and world scale businesses that would otherwise be inaccessible,” he said.

The Issues

The IPO represents a notable test case for Nigeria’s capital market, given both its scale and its explicit framing as an offer meant to be accessible to ordinary Nigerians rather than just institutional or wealthy investors. With a minimum subscription set at just 10 shares, or N5,250, the structure is designed to lower the barrier to entry significantly compared to typical large scale IPOs, raising questions about how effectively that accessibility translates into actual broad based retail participation once the offer closes.

Balogun’s comments also touch on a broader narrative about the maturation of Nigeria’s capital markets, pointing to a widening range of participants, including retail investors using fintech platforms, high net worth individuals, pension funds and international investors, as evidence that the market is deepening. Whether this offer specifically succeeds in drawing in that broad mix of participants will likely serve as an important signal for how future large scale Nigerian IPOs are structured and marketed.

There is also an interesting claim embedded in Balogun’s remarks about the refinery being largely insulated from the macroeconomic and currency risks typically associated with the Nigerian economy. This framing positions the refinery as a somewhat unique investment opportunity within the local market, though the basis for that insulation, whether tied to dollar denominated revenue streams, export capacity or other factors, would benefit from further scrutiny by prospective investors.

What’s Being Said

Balogun was optimistic about the broader trajectory of Nigeria’s capital market, noting that retail investors are increasingly buying shares directly through mobile phones via fintechs, banks and brokers, while high net worth individuals and institutional investors such as pension funds are bringing depth to the market, and international investors are contributing scale. He argued that this breadth of participation demonstrates the market’s capacity to help credible Nigerian companies raise capital at scale, adding that the growing number of such companies listing on the Exchange indicates the potential and direction of the Nigerian economy, Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Industries, framed the IPO in explicitly populist terms, describing it as an offer designed for the people. “We want Nigerians across various segments, including drivers, cooks, traders, employees and managers, to have an opportunity to own a stake in the refinery,” he said.

What’s Next

Investors can subscribe through FCMB branches, business offices and the FCMB Mobile App, among other available channels, with CSL Stockbrokers available to advise retail investors on the potential merits and risks of the investment, and FCMB Capital Markets advising High Net Worth Individuals and Qualified Investors.

With the offer scheduled to close on October 13, attention will likely turn to subscription levels as the deadline approaches, along with how effectively the various distribution channels succeed in reaching the broad based retail participation that both FCMB and Dangote have emphasized as central to the offer’s design.

Bottom Line

The Dangote refinery IPO, backed by FCMB’s multi-pronged institutional support, is being positioned as more than just a capital raise, with both FCMB and Dangote framing it as a test of how far Nigeria’s capital market has matured in making world scale investment opportunities genuinely accessible to everyday Nigerians.