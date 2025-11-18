Ogun Approves New Roads And Housing Projects

The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the construction of new roads and housing estates across the state. The decisions were taken on Friday at the first meeting held inside the newly commissioned Executive Council Chamber in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta. Governor Dapo Abiodun presided.

The council approved three major road projects. They include Miliki Junction to Bode Olude to Alhaji Sugar Avenue in Abeokuta North, a 1.05 kilometre stretch with a 10 metre average width. It also approved the reconstruction of Paddy Arikawe Road in GRA Sagamu, measuring 3.39 kilometres at 9 metres wide. The third project is the 5 kilometre Itanrin to Sabo Road in the Ijebu Ode and Odogbolu axis, with a 10 metre width.

The government also approved new housing units. The first site is within the Ogun State Housing Corporation Office in Ibara, Abeokuta. It will contain 26 duplexes. These include 12 five bedroom detached units with two room boys quarters and 14 four bedroom semi detached units with one room boys quarters. Another nine duplexes were approved for the HID Estate at Obasanjo Hilltop. They include five four bedroom detached units with boys quarters and four four bedroom semi detached units.

The council further ratified new declarations for traditional titles. Chief Lai Labode from Abeokuta South was approved as the new Are Egba. Dr Oluwadairo Adeleke, also from Abeokuta South, was approved as Ogboye Egba. The council also endorsed declarations for new traditional rulers in Yewa South, Ipokia, Yewa North and Ado Odo Ota. These include the Ongbeyi of Yewa South, the Olofin of Ijofin, the Elebote of Elebote Iboro, the Awujoko of Ijoko Orile, the Akoko of Tongeji Island, the Oniwuye of Yewa South, the Opo of Idosemo, the Alaye of Oniro Agute I, the Olodan of Odan and the Abujafole of Ado Odo Ota.

Governor Abiodun recently restated his commitment to quality infrastructure. He said the 20 kilometre Akute to Ijoko Road will be completed soon. Speaking at the unveiling of the remodelled Executive Council Chambers, he described the former state of the building as an embarrassment. He said the decision to remodel the structure instead of building a new one was deliberate and cost effective.