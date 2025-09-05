Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Set To Host Webinar On Marine And Goods-In-Transit Insurance For Businesses

As Nigerian businesses deal with rising supply chain risks, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, a member of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, will host a webinar on Wednesday, September 2025. Titled “Smart Insurance for Savvy Businesses: Understanding Marine and Goods-in-Transit Insurance,” this event aims to provide business leaders with practical strategies to protect their goods in transit and maintain operational continuity.

The webinar is designed to address the growing vulnerabilities businesses face in logistics and transportation, where theft, accidents, delays, and damage to goods often result in significant financial losses. By spotlighting Marine Insurance and Goods-in-Transit Insurance, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers seeks to provide practical guidance to organisations on how to manage risk effectively while sustaining growth.

Speaking on the objective of the webinar, Anselem Igbo, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, noted that proactive risk management in today’s business environment is a critical need to know. He said, “Uncertainty is a reality that businesses cannot ignore, especially when goods are in transit or crossing borders. At Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, we believe that businesses should not merely react to disruptions but anticipate and prepare for them. This webinar will show business owners how the right insurance solutions can safeguard their operations, protect assets, and strengthen resilience,” the executive said.

The event will feature Mr. Austin Zelma Omoike, Administrative Manager at Boldars Plus Nigeria Limited, as the guest panellist. Drawing from his industry experience, Mr. Omoike will share practical perspectives on the risks businesses encounter in moving goods across Nigeria and internationally, and how insurance coverage can serve as a vital buffer.

With increased trade activity and the expansion of e-commerce, reliance on logistics and supply chains has grown significantly. However, many businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SMEs), remain unaware of how insurance solutions can protect them against unforeseen events. This knowledge gap often leaves enterprises exposed to financial shocks that can threaten the survival or hinder the growth of their businesses.

Through this knowledge-sharing initiative, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers aims to bridge that gap; reinforcing its commitment to supporting Nigerian businesses. The organisation has consistently advocated for greater adoption of insurance as a strategic tool, positioning itself as a trusted partner for companies seeking stability in a volatile environment.

The session is open to entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate executives, and professionals across all sectors, who wish to understand how insurance can strengthen their business resilience.

Interested participants are encouraged to register in advance at by clicking here to secure a spot.