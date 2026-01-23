ONEDOSH Raises $3M Pre-Seed To Build The Next Generation Global Money Transfer Platform

OneDosh has closed a $3M pre-seed to build the stablecoin-powered money transfer platform to serve the global economy. Founded in February 2025 by Jackson Ukuevo — Co-Founder & CEO Godwin Okoye — Co-Founder Babatunde Osinowo – Co-Founder OneDosh wasn’t built from theory.

It was built from friction, blocked cards, frozen accounts, slow cross-border transfers, and currency constraints experienced firsthand by the founding team while living and traveling globally.

The conclusion was clear: the problem isn’t demand. It’s infrastructure. Today, OneDosh is live in the United States and Nigeria, two of the most active remittance and stablecoin corridors in the world. Users can move money from the U.S. to Nigeria, store value in stablecoins, and spend globally using stablecoin-powered cards on Apple Pay and Google Pay, anywhere Visa is accepted.

But this is just the beginning. Under the hood, OneDosh is building foundational stablecoin rails, infrastructure that connects wallets, cards, and countries into a single, programmable infrastructure. As stablecoins become the default settlement tool for global payments, these rails become inevitable.

The OneDosh team brings experience with executing innovative solutions, with experience at organizations like ZeroHash, Plaid, and Amazon, spanning compliance, payments, and large-scale product development .

This pre-seed accelerates corridor expansion, deepens liquidity partnerships, and enables senior hires, positioning OneDosh at the intersection of stablecoins, global spending, and real-world payments. The opportunity is not speculative. The behavior already exists. The rails are being laid now. Borderless money isn’t a vision anymore. It’s happening, and OneDosh is building it.