Ritualist Boyfriend Slays Daughter of Former Ondo State Deputy Governor

Six days after declaring her missing, the decomposing corpse of the final year student of Computer Science and daughter of the immediate past deputy governor of Ondo state, Khadijat Adenike Oluboyo was discovered buried under the bed of her fiance, Adeyemi Alao.

Family source hinted that the lover birds started dating while in secondary school but reunited few years ago and agreed to get married in few year time.

Consequently, the state police have arrested some suspects in connection with the gruesome murder of the student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko.

Police image maker Femi Joseph who confirmed the murder and arrest said the state police commissioner Gbenga Adeyanju will address newsmen on the commands findings on the matter.

While Joseph declined to confirm if the main suspect who is based in Abuja with the nickname QS had been arrested, reliable source said he was already in police custody undergoing interrogation.

The deceased was said to have been used for money rituals by her fiancée.

Ironically, when the deceased was declared missing after she could not be seen in school, the fiancée was said to have joined the parents and colleagues in the search for her.

Source said that the deceased left her institution in Akungba seven days ago without informing her mates to keep a date with the fiancée at his Oke Aro residence in Akure metropolis only to meet her untimely death.

Sources said that the head of the deceased was chopped off while the body parts dismembered and buried under his bed as instructed by a native doctor.

Newsmen gathered that the herbalist instructed the suspect to keep the corpse under his bed for seven days after which the money ritual would have been completed.

Police source said luck however ran against the killer fiancée on the sixth day when the body of the victim was discovered by the suspects younger brother who came visiting the house while the suspect was not in the house.

According to police source the suspects younger brother reportedly said the ghost of the deceased appeared to him severally while he was in the house and instructed him to expose his brother to the police.

“The boy had to report because he could not keep the secret to himself as he was being hunted by the victims ghost”

Police image maker, Joseph, said the command has begun full investigation into the matter.

Joseph said the command’s officers discovered the dead body of the undergraduate at a house at Oke-Aro area of Akure following a tip-off.

Political associates including firmer state executive council members in the immediate past administration have continued to troop to the residence of the former deputy governor in Akure metropolis to sympathise with him.