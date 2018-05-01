Revealed: Teleology Offered $301 million to Secure 9mobile Bid

Facts have emerged that Teleology Holdings Limited actually offered to pay $301 million during the bid process for the sale of 9mobile to emerge as the preferred bidder, as against the $500 million that was widely reported.

The public was made to believe that Teleology’s bid price is $500 million and that having paid the $50 million non-refundable deposit, it now has a balance of $450 million to pay, failing which the reserve bidder, Smile Telecoms Holdings, said to have offered a bid price of $300 million will be invited to step-in as the new winner of the bid.

Going by the new revelation, Teleology Holdings Limited, now has a balance of $251 million to pay within 90 days, beginning from March 21, 2018, which was the deadline given it to pay the $50 million non-refundable cash deposit that it had since paid, a day to the deadline.

Reliable sources close to THISDAY disclosed that on April 12, 2018 at the House of Representatives investigative hearing on the collapse of Etisalat now renamed 9mobile, the telecoms industry regulator Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) through its Deputy Director, Legal and Regulatory Services, stated that the NCC was made aware through a letter dated March 29, 2018 from United Capital Trustees that a non-refundable sum of $50 million had been paid by Teleology Holdings and that a balance of $251 million would be paid within 90 days.