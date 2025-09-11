Resident Doctors Hand Federal Government Fresh 24-Hour Deadline Over Unmet Demands

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has once again issued a stern 24-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding immediate resolution of its outstanding grievances. This comes after the expiration of the association’s earlier 10-day notice, which lapsed on September 10, 2025.

The decision was reached following an extensive six-hour National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Wednesday.

NARD’s President, Dr. Tope Osundara, confirmed that while the government had made verbal assurances to address the issues raised, the association would only be satisfied with concrete action.

Key Demands of the Resident Doctors

In a communiqué released on September 1, 2025, and jointly signed by Dr. Osundara; NARD’s General Secretary, Dr. Oluwasola Odunbaku; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Omoha Amobi, the resident doctors outlined their demands, which include:

Immediate payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) to beneficiaries.

Settlement of five months' arrears arising from the 25–35 per cent Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) review.

Payment of backlogged salaries and allowances.

Disbursement of the 2024 accoutrement allowance arrears and prompt release of specialist allowances.

Restoration of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria’s recognition of West African postgraduate membership certificates.

Issuance of membership certificates to qualified candidates by the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

Full implementation of the 2024 CONMESS.

Resolution of welfare issues affecting doctors in Kaduna State.

Urgent intervention in the welfare of resident doctors at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

Looming Strike Action

Resident doctors play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s public healthcare system, managing a significant portion of patient care in both federal and state hospitals. A withdrawal of services by the association often cripples hospital operations, leaving patients without critical care.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday, Dr. Osundara explained that the association had exhausted its patience after repeated delays.

“The Federal Government reached out to us on Wednesday, assuring us that our issues would be addressed. However, after thorough deliberations, we resolved to grant them 24 hours to release the Medical Residency Training Fund, upgrade our membership certificates through the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, and act on our other demands,” he said.

The NARD president warned that if the Federal Government fails to take decisive steps, the association will commence a nationwide strike on Friday, September 12, 2025. According to him, over 2,000 resident doctors across Nigeria are still awaiting payment of the MRTF, a situation he described as “deeply demoralizing” for frontline healthcare workers.

Growing Concerns in the Health Sector

Healthcare experts have cautioned that another strike by resident doctors could further strain Nigeria’s already overstretched medical system. Many patients, especially those with chronic conditions, could be left unattended, while hospital wards risk being overwhelmed.

Observers note that this development adds to the growing list of industrial disputes in the health sector, underscoring the urgent need for the government to implement long-term solutions to medical workers’ welfare challenges.