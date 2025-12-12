Reps Ask FG To Halve Aviation Taxes As Airfares Soar

The house of representatives has asked the federal government to slash aviation taxes and airport charges by 50 percent to ease the sharp rise in domestic airfares ahead of the festive season. The resolution was adopted during Thursday’s plenary after a motion by Obi Aguocha, a Labour Party lawmaker from Abia, who described the current cost of air travel as “exorbitant” and burdensome for families hoping to reunite for Christmas.

Aguocha said the festive season, usually a period of joy and connection, is now overshadowed by economic hardship that has made travel unaffordable for many Nigerians. He acknowledged challenges faced by airlines, including high aviation fuel prices and currency volatility, but stressed that pricing decisions must consider national and social consequences. He urged the aviation ministry and relevant agencies to intervene, arguing that reducing airfares would show social responsibility and help preserve cultural traditions.

Other lawmakers supported the motion but disagreed on what is driving the surge in fares. Clement Jimbo of the APC said airline operators should be checked, insisting the rise in prices is unjustified, while Auwalu Gwalabe of the PDP said soaring landing fees and fuel costs require regulatory intervention. Mark Esset of the APC accused airlines of exploiting travellers during festive periods, citing insecurity on the roads as a factor pushing more people toward air travel.

Ngozi Okolie from Delta said better road infrastructure would ease pressure on airlines and help stabilise fares. Jonathan Gaza of the SDP warned against excessive regulation, pointing out that aviation operates within a capitalist system and that most aircraft parts are imported at high cost. Minority leader Kingsley Chinda opposed any form of subsidy, arguing that insecurity on highways is the real driver of increased demand for air travel.

Sada Soli from Katsina said the motion was compassionate but noted that airline subsidies are uncommon globally due to the sector’s high operating costs. Ibrahim Isiaka, deputy minority whip, said reducing airline expenses would provide relief, as operational costs form around 60 percent of their expenditure.

After extensive debate, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu ruled in favour of the amendment calling on the federal government to cut aviation taxes by half during the yuletide. Aviation minister Festus Keyamo had recently attributed high ticket prices to aircraft scarcity and limited maintenance facilities, stressing that the government lacks the power to regulate fares. Obiorah Okonkwo, chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, also urged the national assembly to address multiple taxation, which he says remains a major driver of high airfares.