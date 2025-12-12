ECOWAS To Scrap Aviation Taxes, Cut Regional Airfares From 2026

ECOWAS has approved a new regional policy that will eliminate air transport taxes and reduce major aviation charges across West African countries beginning January 1, 2026. The final decision, announced on Wednesday, follows the adoption of the measure by Heads of State during the December 2024 Summit in Abuja.

The policy is aimed at lowering the cost of flying between member states including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Benin, Togo, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Guinea, Mali, Liberia, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde and Niger. Under the new regime, all air transport taxes will be scrapped, while passenger service and security charges will be reduced by 25 per cent in line with a Supplementary Act on Aviation Charges, Taxes and Fees.

ECOWAS described the measure as a significant step toward revitalising the region’s aviation sector, noting that high taxes and charges have contributed to making West Africa one of the most expensive regions in the world to fly. Studies by ECOWAS, the African Union, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) show that passengers in the region sometimes face up to 66 different charges, while airlines pay more than 100 fees. The bloc said the heavy cost burden has suppressed travel demand, weakened local airlines and limited investment in airport facilities, ultimately affecting regional mobility.

The Commission said the new policy is expected to lower ticket prices, increase passenger traffic, strengthen regional airlines and support economic integration across member states. Current fares vary, but a one-way ticket from Abuja to Accra can cost up to N550,000. Although ECOWAS did not confirm the exact reduction to expect, projections contained in the Supplementary Act indicate that ticket prices could fall by as much as 40 per cent once the policy takes effect. The bloc added that the reform aligns with global aviation principles set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Chicago Convention, which encourage transparent and non-discriminatory practices.

ECOWAS said it will monitor the implementation of the policy through a new Regional Air Transport Economic Oversight Mechanism. Member states are required to amend national aviation laws and adjust local regulations to comply with the new regime, while airlines are expected to transfer the reduced charges to passengers. According to the Commission, the measure will boost regional tourism, business travel and trade, stimulate airport activity and support job creation. It said the reform will also help strengthen West African airlines, improve connectivity and advance ongoing regional initiatives such as shared aircraft maintenance facilities and harmonised safety standards.