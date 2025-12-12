US Lawmaker Prepares Briefing For Trump On Strategy To Halt Killings In Nigeria

U.S. Congressman Riley Moore has announced that he is finalising a comprehensive briefing for President Donald Trump, outlining a coordinated framework for the United States to collaborate with the Nigerian government in curbing alleged targeted killings of Christians across the country.

Moore, in a statement shared via X on Thursday, revealed that the forthcoming report also provides recommendations for assisting Nigeria in confronting the persistent insurgency and extremist attacks in the North-East.

His planned submission to Trump follows a recent visit to Nigeria as part of a congressional delegation, where members of the House Appropriations Committee held strategic discussions with top Nigerian officials, including National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu.

During the visit, Moore toured Benue State, where he said he witnessed distressing conditions in Christian communities displaced by violent attacks attributed to Fulani militants operating in the Middle Belt region.

“I just returned from a Congressional delegation to Nigeria with @HouseAppropsGOP. While there, we visited Benue State,” he wrote.

He added that he and his team held engagements with Bishops Anagbe and Dugu, as well as the Tor Tiv, and visited internally displaced persons (IDP) camps that are frequently attacked by what he described as Fulani Islamic extremists.

Moore recounted harrowing testimonies from survivors, including a woman who watched as her five children were murdered during an assault. According to him, the experience was deeply traumatic and unforgettable.

The congressman explained that his report to Trump will lay out a proposed roadmap for strengthening U.S.–Nigeria collaboration aimed at ending the violence and addressing terrorism-related threats in the country’s North-East.

“I am working on a report to @POTUS that will outline a path forward to work with the Nigerian government in a coordinated and cooperative manner to end the slaughter of innocent Christians in the Middle Belt and stop the ongoing terrorist threat in the Northeast,” he said.

His remarks come amid renewed American scrutiny of Nigeria’s security challenges after Trump reinstated Nigeria on the list of “Countries of Particular Concern” for alleged religious persecution in October 2025.

Trump cautioned at the time that sustained attacks could lead to a withdrawal of U.S. assistance.

However, President Bola Tinubu’s administration rejected the designation, insisting that Nigeria’s security crisis is not rooted in religion, while highlighting existing bilateral security initiatives with Washington.