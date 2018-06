LBS Breakfast Meeting – June, 2018

The Lagos Business School of the Pan Atlantic University, held the June edition of its Monthly Breakfast Meeting on June 6, 2018.

A comprehensive report, which was compiled and presented by Financial Derivatives Limited at the meeting, gives an overview of the current state of the Nigerian economy.

Click the link below to read the full report:

https://brandspurng.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/LBSJune-2018-Brandspur.pdf