Rep Raises Alarm over Rising Number of Chinese Prisoners Posing as Expatriates in Nigeria

A house of Representatives member representing Gumel, Gagarawa, Maigateri and Sule Tankarkar Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, Sani Zoro, has raised the alarm of incessant importation of Chinese prisoners to work in foreign companies in Nigeria.The lawmaker, who alleged that the Chinese prisoners were often conveyed into the country as expatriates, blamed Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) of complexity in the immigration.

Besides, Zoro, who is Chairman, House Committee on Internally-Displaced Persons (IDPs) and Refugees, called for immediate probe and resignation of Governor of Jigawa State, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, for alleged incompetent to manage the security threat in the state. Zoro made these allegations yesterday during a press briefing at his Bompai residence in Kano, lamented gradual invasion of Chinese companies in Jigawa State,.He also alleged that a popular Lee Group of companies, owned by Chinese nationals, were importing serving inmates in China to work in their Kano textile and plastic factories without proper documentation.

The former President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), who also blamed northern governments for the forceful grabbing of people’s lands without compensation commensurable to the value of their lands, said: “My concern about the invasion of farmlands in my constituency by Chinese companies was basically due to continued non-chalant attitude of northern governments to take prompt action. About 20,000 hectares of land were unlawfully acquired without compensation to farmers.

Meanwhile, spokesman, NIS, Deputy Controller Immigration (DCI) James Sunday, has denied the allegation levelled against the Service, insisting that the claim remains an unfounded allegation.He said the statutory responsibility of Immigration on movement of immigrants had never been compromised.However, effort to reach community relations representative of Lee factory in Kano, Alhaji Haruna Dandago, was not successful.

Source: Guardian