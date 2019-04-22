Lagos State Set to Host Maiden Edition of International Coconut Summit

The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to host the 1st ever International Coconut Summit in Nigeria, Oct.22-23, to tap into the global economic opportunities of the coconut value-chain.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Olayiwole Onasanya, made the disclosure during the inauguration of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) members for the planned event in Lagos.

“The summit will increase awareness and sensation on economic potential of coconut value chain; attract high net worth investors into coconut value chain and provide platforms for stakeholders in the value chain to network.

“Ensuring that Nigeria taps from the global economic opportunities of coconut value chain; exposing stakeholders in the coconut value chain in Nigeria to best practices and boosting the foreign exchange earning of the country through coconut potential,” he said.

Onansanya also said that Lagos State is naturally blessed with avalanche of coconut resources of 180km coconut belt, two million trees and large domestic and trans-border markets.

Meanwhile, Mr Toyin Suarau, Commissioner for Agriculture on behalf of Gov. Akinwumi Ambode inaugurated the LOC and promised total support to ensure the success of the summit.

“The proposed summit is unique in the sense that it is the first of its kind in the country that will be focusing solely on coconut value chain development.

“I equally want to emphasis that choosing you to serve in this committee is not by accident but due to your relevance and capabilities to add value to coconut development in Nigeria.

“Be rest assured that the necessary support from our end will be available and accessible to the committee at all times,” the governor promised.

Other LOC members were drawn from LASCODA, NIFOR, FMARD, Ministry of Agriculture-Agribusiness, NACPPMAN, ALSCOP, FIIRO, LCCI, and NACCIMA among others.

