Renaissance announces major oil discovery in offshore OML 74

Key points

Renaissance Africa Energy has announced a significant hydrocarbon discovery at the JK-004 exploration well in OML 74.

Preliminary findings indicate about 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs containing light oil.

The company says the discovery strengthens Nigeria’s long-term oil production and reserve growth prospects.

Existing infrastructure near the discovery is expected to support faster commercial development.

Main story

Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited has announced a major hydrocarbon discovery offshore Nigeria following the successful drilling of the JK-004 exploration well in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 74.

The company’s Managing Director, Mr Tony Attah, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Tuesday in Port Harcourt, describing it as a significant milestone in Renaissance’s exploration programme.

According to Attah, preliminary evaluation of the well identified approximately 1,000 feet of hydrocarbon-bearing intervals distributed across seven reservoirs.

Initial log interpretation and fluid analysis also confirmed the presence of light oil and indicated that the reservoirs possess high-quality characteristics suitable for commercial development.

Attah said the discovery reinforces Renaissance’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s long-term oil production objectives and demonstrates the progress the company has made since taking over operatorship of the assets.

He noted that the successful drilling of JK-004, achieved just over a year after Renaissance assumed operatorship, reflects the strength of the company’s exploration strategy.

The managing director attributed the achievement to close collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), TotalEnergies and Agip Energy and Natural Resources, while also acknowledging the support of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and other joint venture partners.

He said their collaboration and strategic guidance had contributed significantly to delivering value across the joint venture’s asset portfolio.

Renaissance’s Vice President, Exploration and Chief Explorer, Dr Johnbosco Uche, said the discovery was the result of disciplined exploration efforts and strong technical execution.

According to him, the location of the new discovery close to existing production infrastructure provides a clear opportunity for accelerated field development and early commercial production.

He added that the proximity of the well to existing facilities would facilitate faster commercialisation and improve the project’s overall economics.

Commenting on the discovery, the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Mr Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said it aligns with the commission’s objective of growing Nigeria’s hydrocarbon reserves.

He reaffirmed the regulator’s commitment to providing an enabling environment that encourages investment and supports continued growth in the country’s upstream petroleum industry.

Also reacting, the Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPCL, Mr Udobong Ntia, congratulated the Renaissance joint venture team, describing the discovery as another positive step towards expanding Nigeria’s reserves.

He pledged the national oil company’s continued support for exploration activities aimed at sustaining reserve growth.

OML 74 is a large shallow-water oil block located in the eastern Niger Delta offshore Nigeria.

Renaissance recently acquired Shell’s former onshore and shallow-water assets and now operates Nigeria’s largest upstream joint venture, comprising 18 oil mining leases, two export terminals and a Floating Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessel.

The issues

Nigeria is seeking to increase crude oil production and expand its hydrocarbon reserves to strengthen government revenue and attract fresh upstream investment. New discoveries, particularly those located near existing production infrastructure, can be developed more quickly and at lower cost, improving commercial viability while supporting national production targets.

What’s being said

“The success of JK-004, just over one year after assuming operatorship of these assets, demonstrates the strength of our exploration programme.” — Tony Attah, Managing Director, Renaissance Africa Energy

“The well’s proximity to existing facilities will support rapid commercialisation of the discovery.” — Johnbosco Uche, Vice President, Exploration and Chief Explorer, Renaissance Africa Energy

What’s next

Renaissance is expected to undertake further appraisal and development activities to confirm the size of the discovery and move the field towards commercial production, leveraging nearby infrastructure to accelerate first oil.

Bottom line

The OML 74 discovery strengthens Nigeria’s upstream outlook, offering the potential for faster production growth and reserve expansion while highlighting continued investment in offshore exploration.