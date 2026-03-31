Remita alleged data breach exposes sensitive user information

By Bouwatife Oshadiya | March 31, 2026

Key Points

Alleged 3TB data breach linked to Remita surfaces on cybercrime forum

Leak reportedly includes KYC documents, databases, and source codes

Over 35,000 password hashes and sensitive government-linked assets exposed

Main Story

A massive data breach allegedly linked to Remita, one of Nigeria’s leading payment processing platforms, has surfaced on a popular cybercrime forum, raising serious concerns about data security across the country’s fintech ecosystem.

According to materials reviewed by BizWatch Nigeria, the breach is said to involve approximately 3 terabytes of data extracted from cloud storage infrastructure, specifically Amazon S3 buckets. The exposed data reportedly includes over 800GB of Know Your Customer (KYC) documentation, such as identification cards, passports, photographs, bank statements, and utility bills.

In addition to personal data, the leak allegedly contains MySQL and PostgreSQL databases, application logs, Docker registries, and internal source codes. Of particular concern is the reported exposure of government-linked Hardware Security Module (HSM) keys, alongside GitKraken-to-S3 backups, suggesting potential compromise of development pipelines and encryption systems.

A post on the forum describing the breach claimed, “Data includes full KYC records, production databases, and internal source code repositories,” according to content reviewed by BizWatch Nigeria.

The dataset is also said to include more than 35,000 password hashes, raising the risk of credential compromise, especially if weak hashing algorithms were used.

Remita, operated by SystemSpecs, plays a central role in Nigeria’s financial infrastructure, including government payments and corporate transaction processing. As of press time, the company has not issued an official statement regarding the alleged breach.

What’s Being Said

Cybersecurity analysts warn that the scale and nature of the alleged leak could have far-reaching implications if verified.

“A breach of this magnitude, especially involving KYC data and cryptographic assets, significantly increases the risk of identity theft, financial fraud, and systemic trust erosion,” said a Lagos-based cybersecurity consultant who reviewed samples of the leaked data.

Remita has not responded to BizWatch Nigeria’s request for comment as of publication.

What’s Next

Remita and relevant regulators, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), are expected to issue official statements clarifying the scope and authenticity of the breach

A formal investigation into the alleged exposure of government-linked systems and financial data may be initiated

Affected users and institutions may be advised to reset credentials and monitor accounts for suspicious activity

The Bottom Line:

The alleged Remita breach, if confirmed, represents a critical stress test for Nigeria’s fintech security architecture. Beyond immediate data exposure risks, it underscores persistent vulnerabilities in cloud storage management and the urgent need for stricter cybersecurity enforcement across financial infrastructure.