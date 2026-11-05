Regina Daniels blasts Kemi Olunloyo over personal affairs

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has responded to journalist Kemi Olunloyo following a social media exchange.

• Olunloyo had appealed to Regina’s fans to stop directing negative comments and toxic energy towards her.

• Regina questioned Olunloyo’s decision to address her fans publicly.

• The actress said she had previously ignored the journalist because she was no longer interested in online controversies.

MAIN STORY

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has fired back at controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo following a social media exchange between the two women, Olunloyo had taken to Instagram to address Regina’s fans, appealing to them to stop directing negative comments and toxic energy towards her.

“Dear Regina’s IG fans. Pls take your toxicity and negative energy far away from me,” she wrote, Reacting to the appeal, Regina questioned why Olunloyo had suddenly decided to complain about the behaviour of her fans, The actress also revealed that she had previously chosen to ignore the journalist because she was no longer interested in online controversies.

In her response, Regina wrote, “Sorry I have to publicly laugh this laugh pls…. Aunty werey…who sent you? Just because I am now a retired wahala person I kept you quiet to be zuzuing… don’t you know someone staying one place recovering from what would have killed the likes of you will be itching to faint somebody?

“How can you tell my geng to stay away from you? I shock I swear! So you know the meaning of that all these while? Or was it because of your daily 2k? If that’s it, no wahala ride on jare! I gerrit, “Plus because of your grey hair, you merit my response. Don’t feel accomplished and put the praises on your experience because if it’s by that, you won’t beat your chest, speaking nonsense in queen’s English that’s not making any sense.”

THE ISSUES

Olunloyo’s Appeal to Regina’s Fans

Olunloyo’s Instagram post called on Regina’s followers to stop directing negative comments and hostile energy towards her, prompting the actress to respond.

Regina’s Reaction

Regina questioned Olunloyo’s decision to address her fan base and suggested that she had deliberately stayed away from engaging in online disputes until the journalist’s latest comments.

Renewed Social Media Exchange

The exchange has brought both women into another public online disagreement, with Regina responding directly to Olunloyo’s appeal.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Olunloyo asked Regina’s fans to keep their negative comments and energy away from her, Regina, however, questioned the journalist’s motives and criticised her remarks in a lengthy response shared publicly.

WHAT’S NEXT

It remains to be seen whether Olunloyo will respond to Regina’s latest comments or whether the social media exchange will end without further confrontation.

BOTTOM LINE

Regina Daniels has publicly confronted Kemi Olunloyo after the journalist appealed to her fans to stop sending her negative comments, reigniting an online disagreement between the two women.