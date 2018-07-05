Reforms: Bayelsa Govt Assures Affected Workers, Pensioners, of Fairness

The Bayelsa State government has assured civil servants and pensioners who have filled and submitted their complaint form on the implementation of the ongoing public service reforms that their cases would be looked into.

Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, gave the assurance in a statement he made available to newsmen in Yenagoa on Wednesday.

He acknowledged the influx of affected workers and pensioners who had visited the ministry to fill the complaint form as announced during the just-concluded public-service reform town hall meetings held in the local government areas of the state.

Iworiso-Markson explained that the decision to set up the complaint desk during the town hall meetings was for people who are genuinely affected by the reforms to have an opportunity for their complaints to be addressed.

According to him, the move was a clear pointer to the fact that the government is sincere in the implementation of the reforms and that the exercise is not a witch-hunt as stated in some quarters.

He advised those who are filling the complaint form to state very clearly how they have been unjustly affected by the exercise, adding that in doing so, they must be specific and straight to the point so that their specific needs can be addressed.

The Information Commissioner maintained that the government will be fair, transparent and very diligent in attending to each case, and that every complaint will be duly and dutifully attended to without bias and ill-will to any person or group of persons.

He urged those affected not to entertain any doubt or fear that they will be denied or not be given fair hearing.

He disclosed that there might be need to invite some of the complainants to appear in person before the committee related to their issue and defend themselves.

Iworiso-Markson thanked the affected workers and pensioners for their cooperation and assured them that their complaints will be given speedy attention beginning from next week as the committee will swing into action once the final complaints are received by Friday, which is the deadline for the submission of the complaint form.