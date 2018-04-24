Bayelsa Govt Recovers N1.8 billion From Payroll Fraud

“I have been raising the issue of indiscipline, and unsustainable wage bill from 2012 till now. We have embarked on measures, and verification exercises to reposition the public service.

In 2012, the state’s wage bill was over N5 billion, while the councils’ own was about N1.8 billion. But, now, the state has dropped to N3.7billion, and the councils to N1.1billion,” he said.

The governor said the state is largely dependent on federal allocation, adding that its payroll is like the Nigeria voters’ register, which has the dead, ancestors and kids in it. He expressed concern that the state has over 400, 000 workers running promotion, and earning salaries without going to work.