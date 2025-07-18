Recognition For Excellence: NCS Spokesperson Makes 2025 PR Power List

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has again been spotlighted for excellence in public service and strategic communication. The National Public Relations Officer, Assistant Comptroller of Customs (AC) Abdullahi Maiwada, has been named among Nigeria’s top 50 PR and communications professionals in the prestigious 2025 PR Power List.

GLG Communications, in partnership with the Guardian Newspaper, published the recognition on Wednesday, July 16, 2025.

The PR Power List is an annual ranking that honours PR professionals who have shaped narratives and driven impactful change within the communication space, both in Nigeria and the diaspora.

AC Abdullahi Maiwada was named in the Changemakers Category, which celebrates professionals who actively challenge the norm and introduce innovative communication practices with measurable results.

Reacting to the recognition, AC Maiwada described the listing as a humbling milestone and a testament to the progress made in institutional communication within the Nigeria Customs Service.

“This recognition is deeply humbling. It speaks to the commitment of the Service to modernise public engagement, enhance transparency, and build trust through effective storytelling and timely dissemination of accurate information,” he said.

“While I am honoured to be listed, I believe the greater credit goes to the team I work with and the visionary leadership of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, whose reforms have empowered us to think differently, act boldly, and represent the Service with dignity and professionalism.”

The Power List, signed by Oreani Ogbe, Managing Partner at GLG Communications, classifies honourees into four distinct categories: Rising Voices, Community Impact, Changemakers, and Fourth Estate. Each category showcases different influence dimensions, from innovative storytelling and ethical standards to media power and strategic leadership.

The 2025 edition specifically praised individuals like AC Maiwada for “shaping the future of public relations through bold moves, long-term experience, and impact-driven communication.”

This honour reflects the growing credibility of the Nigeria Customs Service in the public communication landscape, driven by consistent professional excellence and a commitment to service.