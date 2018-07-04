Real Madrid, Ronaldo may Part ways Pretty soon

Juventus launch their bid for Ronaldo

Madrid still have Cristiano

The departure of Cristiano Ronaldo seems closer than ever, as Real Madrid wouldn’t turn down a potential 100 million euro offer from Juventus.

Although a last-minute change of plot shouldn’t be ruled out, the Old Lady have been working on the transfer, eager to offer 30m euros per year to the Portuguese star.

According to Jugones, Los Blancos would be open to accept an offer ten times smaller than his 1 billion euro release clause.

Ronaldo has a written assurance signed by Real Madrid, allowing him to depart the club in case a reasonable transfer offer arrives.

Moreover, Juventus aren’t considered direct rivals, a fact that could facilitate a deal.

Aware of the differences between the 33-year-old and Florentino Perez, Juve are willing to lure Ronaldo to Italy by offering a four-year contract to the player.