Foreign Transactions Jump To N118.9bn On NGX

Foreign portfolio transactions on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) surged to N118.9 billion in May 2025, marking an 88.54% increase from N63.07 billion recorded in April.

The rise in foreign inflows, equivalent to around $74.97 million at the prevailing exchange rate, boosted overall market activity, with total transactions on the NGX climbing 45.32% from N482.04 billion in April to N700.50 billion in May.

Year-to-date, foreign transactions have reached N996.03 billion, representing 29.17% of total market transactions so far in 2025. Domestic investors continue to dominate the equities market, accounting for 70.83% of total transactions.

Domestic transactions also rose in May, increasing by 38.81% to N581.59 billion, driven largely by retail investors who outperformed institutional investors by 16%. Retail transactions surged by 86.12%, rising from N181.31 billion in April to N337.46 billion in May.

When compared to the same period last year, total transactions in May 2025 more than doubled, rising by 97.11% from N355.38 billion in May 2024, reflecting growing investor confidence in the Nigerian capital market.