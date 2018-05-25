REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Secretary/Admin Officer at Beckley Consulting Limited

A Real Estate Company offers commercial and residential real estate services to individuals and businesses. Their services include Realty, Property Management, Portfolio and facility Management. The company is based in Lekki, Lagos State. With a very knowledgeable management in Real Estate, the company’s mission is to become the go-to company for property management in the High-Brow areas of Lagos.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Secretary/Admin Officer
Location: Lagos
Supervision Received: MD/CEO
Main Responsibilities
- This position exists to: (1) ensure effective front office reception and administration; (2) provide secretarial, legal and administrative support to management to enhance effectiveness at work in every area of the company’s business.
Tasks
- Greet visitors and callers, handle their inquiries, and direct them to the appropriate persons according to their needs.
- Answer telephone calls and give information to callers, take messages, or transfer calls to appropriate individuals.
- Open, read, route, and distribute incoming mails and other materials, and prepare response to routine letters.
- Locate and attach appropriate files to incoming correspondence requiring replies.
- Schedule and confirm appointments for clients, customers, or supervisors
- Compose, type, and distribute meeting notes, routine correspondence, and reports.
- Prepare minutes of board meetings
- Coordinate conferences and meetings.
- Viewing schedule and cataloguing pictures?
- Ensure updated Property portfolio regularly
- Manage and store company’s records: Investments, Property, Accounting and Tax, Insurance documents
- Set up and maintain paper and electronic filing systems for records, correspondence, and other material
- Operate electronic mail systems and coordinate the flow of information both internally and with other organizations.
- Mail newsletters, promotional material, and other information.
- Maintain scheduling and event calendars.
- Prepare offer letters
Context and Environment:
- A new and small company seeking to expand its business
- Highly competitive property market that requires innovative ideas to make a difference.
- Economic challenges and difficulty in accessing credit from financial institutions
- Three markets: Sale, Rental and Property Development
- Sale marketing difficulties because of culture of inheritance that discourages people from selling their property
- Challenges of authentic property ownership and regulatory requirements for transfer of legal title to property
Accountabilities:
- Files for various company documents
- Documented MD’s appointments for at least two weeks
- Minutes and notes of meetings distributed to all concerned
- Summary of cash collected and disbursed
- No of Contracts and agreement prepared or reviewed
- Records of updated property portfolio and pictures
- Progress report on Compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements
- Monthly activity report including current industry report and challenges
Qualifications/Experience
- The candidate for this position should have a University Degree in Law and would have been called to Bar (BL, LLB). At least one year’s experience in administration or secretarial duties.
Skills:
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Interpersonal relationship
- Excellent Communication
- Prioritization competency
- Strong regulatory and compliance knowledge
- Highly organized, able to work independently
- Ability to remain calm under pressure
- Attention to details
- Problem solving and creative
- Information technology including use of Microsoft Office Suite
- Use of Internet and social media
Remuneration
- N70,000 Gross
- Pension
- Leave Allowance
Application Closing Date
23rd May, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to:recruitment@beckleyconsulting.com
Note: Applicants Must Reside in or around Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lagos Island, Lekki, and Ajah.