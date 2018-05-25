REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Secretary/Admin Officer at Beckley Consulting Limited

A Real Estate Company offers commercial and residential real estate services to individuals and businesses. Their services include Realty, Property Management, Portfolio and facility Management. The company is based in Lekki, Lagos State. With a very knowledgeable management in Real Estate, the company’s mission is to become the go-to company for property management in the High-Brow areas of Lagos.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Secretary/Admin Officer

Location: Lagos

Supervision Received: MD/CEO



Main Responsibilities

This position exists to: (1) ensure effective front office reception and administration; (2) provide secretarial, legal and administrative support to management to enhance effectiveness at work in every area of the company’s business.

Tasks

Greet visitors and callers, handle their inquiries, and direct them to the appropriate persons according to their needs.

Answer telephone calls and give information to callers, take messages, or transfer calls to appropriate individuals.

Open, read, route, and distribute incoming mails and other materials, and prepare response to routine letters.

Locate and attach appropriate files to incoming correspondence requiring replies.

Schedule and confirm appointments for clients, customers, or supervisors

Compose, type, and distribute meeting notes, routine correspondence, and reports.

Prepare minutes of board meetings

Coordinate conferences and meetings.

Viewing schedule and cataloguing pictures?

Ensure updated Property portfolio regularly

Manage and store company’s records: Investments, Property, Accounting and Tax, Insurance documents

Set up and maintain paper and electronic filing systems for records, correspondence, and other material

Operate electronic mail systems and coordinate the flow of information both internally and with other organizations.

Mail newsletters, promotional material, and other information.

Maintain scheduling and event calendars.

Prepare offer letters

Context and Environment:

A new and small company seeking to expand its business

Highly competitive property market that requires innovative ideas to make a difference.

Economic challenges and difficulty in accessing credit from financial institutions

Three markets: Sale, Rental and Property Development

Sale marketing difficulties because of culture of inheritance that discourages people from selling their property

Challenges of authentic property ownership and regulatory requirements for transfer of legal title to property

Accountabilities:

Files for various company documents

Documented MD’s appointments for at least two weeks

Minutes and notes of meetings distributed to all concerned

Summary of cash collected and disbursed

No of Contracts and agreement prepared or reviewed

Records of updated property portfolio and pictures

Progress report on Compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements

Monthly activity report including current industry report and challenges

Qualifications/Experience

The candidate for this position should have a University Degree in Law and would have been called to Bar (BL, LLB). At least one year’s experience in administration or secretarial duties.

Skills:

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Interpersonal relationship

Excellent Communication

Prioritization competency

Strong regulatory and compliance knowledge

Highly organized, able to work independently

Ability to remain calm under pressure

Attention to details

Problem solving and creative

Information technology including use of Microsoft Office Suite

Use of Internet and social media

Remuneration

N70,000 Gross

Pension

Leave Allowance

Application Closing Date

23rd May, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Resume to:recruitment@beckleyconsulting.com

Note: Applicants Must Reside in or around Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lagos Island, Lekki, and Ajah.