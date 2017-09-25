NSE Index Adds 0.85% As Blue Chip Stocks Rally

Transactions at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Friday, September 22, closed the week with a bang, rising from losses from the previous trading session.

As such, the All-Share Index jumped by 0.85 per cent or 299.84 points to close higher at 35,488.81 from the 35,188.97 recorded on Thursday.

Likewise, the market capitalisation soared by 0.85 per cent or N103 billion to close at N12.233 trillion against the N12.130 trillion posted on Thursday.

Nestle led the gainers’ chart adding N4.95 to close at N1230 per share, Dangote Cement appreciated by N3 to close at N213, while Unilever rose by N2.1 to close at N44.1 per share and Lafarge Wapco share price rose by N2 to close at N51.48, while PZ Cussons gained N1.2 to close at N25.22 per share.

On the flip side, Nigerian Breweries led the losers’ table, shedding N1.99 to close at N171.01 per share; Julius Berger followed with a loss of N1.54 to close at N29.33, while International Breweries depreciated by N1.4 to close at N37.55 per share; Presco dropped 94k to close at N57.06, while NRC lost 34k to close at N6.63 per share.

GTBank remained the toast of investors, accounting for 39.76 million shares worth N1.55 billion followed by Jaizbank with 46.31 million shares valued at N25.42 million, while Access Bank sold 23.39 million shares worth N225.80 million.

FCMB traded 14.45 million shares valued at N14.69 million, while Zenith Bank sold 7.58 million shares worth N167.98 million.

However, the volume of shares traded crashed by 55.22 per cent as 192.20 million shares worth N3.68 billion were traded in 2,814 deals in contrast with the 429.22 million shares valued at N8.68 billion traded in 3,271 deals on Thursday.