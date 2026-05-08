IGP orders nationwide audit of Police arms, ammunition to strengthen accountability

Key points

Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has directed a nationwide audit of arms and ammunition across all police commands.

The exercise is aimed at improving accountability, preventing misuse of police assets and enhancing operational readiness.

Commissioners of Police have been ordered to submit detailed audit reports to Force Headquarters within a stipulated timeframe.

Main story

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has ordered all Commissioners of Police across the country to immediately commence a comprehensive audit of arms and ammunition under their respective commands and formations.

The directive was issued during an emergency conference with Commissioners of Police and members of the media held at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre in Abuja.

According to the police chief, the nationwide audit is intended to strengthen accountability within the Force, identify operational gaps, prevent misuse of police weapons and improve the overall operational preparedness of the Nigeria Police Force.

Disu stated that the exercise goes beyond routine administrative procedures, describing it as a critical institutional measure aimed at ensuring that all arms and ammunition in police custody are properly documented, securely managed and effectively deployed in line with national security objectives.

He directed Commissioners of Police to ensure the audit process is transparent, thorough and professionally documented, with detailed reports forwarded to the Force Headquarters within the approved timeline.

The issues

The directive comes amid growing concerns over the management, accountability and security of firearms within law enforcement agencies in Nigeria.

Security analysts have repeatedly raised concerns over cases involving missing weapons, diversion of arms and the misuse of firearms by criminal elements, issues which continue to pose threats to public safety and national security.

The audit is expected to help the police leadership identify weaknesses in inventory management, improve internal control mechanisms and reinforce confidence in ongoing institutional reforms within the Force.

What’s being said

The Inspector-General reiterated that the current police leadership remains committed to reforms centred on accountability, professionalism, transparency and stronger internal control systems.

The Nigeria Police Force also assured Nigerians that ongoing reforms are aimed at building a more disciplined, efficient and accountable institution capable of effectively addressing contemporary security challenges.

The statement was signed by Anthony Okon Placid, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer.

What’s next

Police commands nationwide are expected to commence immediate verification and documentation of all arms and ammunition within their custody.

The Force Headquarters is also expected to review submitted reports and implement necessary measures to address any discrepancies or operational lapses identified during the exercise.

Bottom line

The nationwide arms and ammunition audit marks a significant step in the Nigeria Police Force’s ongoing reform efforts aimed at improving accountability, tightening internal security controls and strengthening operational effectiveness in the face of evolving security threats.