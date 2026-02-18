Ramadan And Lent Begin Worldwide As Muslims, Christians Enter Season Of Fasting

Millions of Muslims and Christians across the globe have commenced their respective periods of spiritual devotion as Ramadan and Lent begin in many countries today. For Muslims, Ramadan — the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar — is observed through fasting from dawn to sunset, increased prayer, charity, and spiritual discipline. The month is regarded as a sacred period of renewal and heightened religious consciousness.

Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon on Tuesday, signalling the commencement of Ramadan 1447. With the Hilal sighted, Taraweeh prayers were observed after the Isha prayer on Tuesday evening, ushering in the holy month.

A widely shared post on social media platform X, published by the handle @Muslim, stated that fasting would officially begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, and advised adherents to follow the timing designated by their local communities.

Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries began fasting at dawn on Wednesday, dedicating the next 29 or 30 days to prayer, reflection, and acts of devotion. In Japan, however, Ramadan 2026 is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 19, following moon sighting confirmations. Oman, Singapore and Turkey also announced February 19 as the first day of fasting.

Nigeria Confirms Ramadan 1447

In Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, declared Wednesday, February 18, 2026, as the first day of Ramadan. According to a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaid, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, the crescent moon was sighted in multiple locations across the country on the 29th day of Sha’aban, thereby confirming the commencement of Ramadan.

The Sultan urged Muslims nationwide to observe the fast in accordance with Islamic teachings and encouraged the faithful to pray for national leaders and for peace amid ongoing security challenges.

Christians Enter Lenten Season

Meanwhile, Christians across the world are beginning Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and almsgiving leading to Easter Sunday. The season formally opens with Ash Wednesday.

The Catholic Pontiff, Pope Leo XIV, in his 2026 Lenten Message released ahead of Ash Wednesday and published on the Vatican’s official website, urged believers to practise a lesser-recognised but deeply meaningful form of abstinence — restraint in speech. He described refraining from harmful and offensive words as “a very practical and frequently unappreciated form of abstinence.”

“I would like to invite you to abstain from words that wound or offend our neighbour,” the Pontiff stated.

He explained that Lent presents an opportunity to centre life on the mystery of God, allowing divine teaching to transform the heart and renew commitment to the passion, death and resurrection of Christ.

The Pope underscored the importance of attentive listening — both to God and to those who suffer — noting that authentic relationships grow from deliberate attentiveness. In his message, he also emphasised the spiritual value of fasting, describing it as a discipline that reorders desires and awakens the hunger for justice. However, he cautioned against fasting practices that foster pride rather than humility.

Highlighting the communal dimension of Lent, Pope Leo XIV encouraged families, parishes and Christian communities to become spaces of welcome and empathy, especially for the poor and vulnerable. He concluded by urging believers to cultivate kindness in everyday interactions — at home, at work, on social media and in public discourse, so that words of hostility may give way to language that promotes hope and peace.

As Ramadan and Lent unfold simultaneously in many regions, billions of adherents are entering periods marked by spiritual reflection, moral renewal, and disciplined devotion.