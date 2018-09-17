Qatar to Produce Electric Cars in 2023

A Qatar-based company is planning to manufacture and market electric cars of different sizes and capacities, using technologies from a Japanese partner.

“We will make a formal announcement of our project on September 19 in Doha,” Qatar Quality Trading managing director Musa Ramadan told Gulf Times.

The Japanese company’s (ARM) chairman Takayuki Hirayama is to make a presentation of the project on the occasion.

Ramadan said once their plan is announced, they would proceed to secure necessary clearance from concerned departments to produce environment-friendly cars.

“If everything goes well, we may be able to start its commercial production in about a year from now, from a plant to be set up somewhere on the outskirts of New Industrial Area,” explained Ramadan.

Already there are some electric powered vehicles operating on the country’s roads, including some Mowasalat public transport buses. Charging points have also been set up in different parts of the country, including Kaharmaa Awareness Park.

“However, this would be the first time that such vehicles are manufactured in Qatar,” said Ramadan while sharing that his company carried out a marketing study on electric cars and the response was remarkably good.

The country’s people are becoming increasingly aware of the necessity of having more environment-friendly vehicles, the entrepreneur added.