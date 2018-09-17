2019 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles to Play Libya In Tunisia

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has chosen Tunisia to host the home game against Nigeria on October 14, within the fourth round of Group 5 of 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The away match between Libya and Nigeria will take place in the Nigerian city of Kaduna on October 10.

The LFF has not yet specify the stadium to hold the match.

The Algerian-Belgian coach Adil Amroush of the Libyan team tried to convince the LFF to play the home game against Nigeria in Algeria instead of Tunisia, in order to gain public support in his country and to benefit from the support of the Algerian public to Libya, however, the LFF decided the match to be held in Tunisia.