NCAA Dismisses Crash Reports Following Qatar Airways Emergency Return To Lagos

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has officially clarified that the Qatar Airways flight which returned to Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Friday evening did not escape a major disaster.

While initial reports from emergency services described the incident as a forced landing, the NCAA stated on Monday, January 19, 2026, that the aircraft landed normally and safely. Director of Public Affairs Michael Achimugu dismissed social media claims of a near death experience, explaining that an air return due to a technical alert is a standard and precautionary aviation practice.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner registered as A7-BCL, was approximately 40 minutes into its journey to Doha when the cockpit crew detected a fault in the onboard oxygen system. Following established safety protocols, the pilot declared an emergency at 6:05 pm to ensure priority landing clearance.

The plane touched down safely at 6:31 pm with the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency and airport fire services standing by as a precaution. Investigations confirmed there was no runway incursion or significant damage to the vessel.

New details from the airline reveal that the majority of the 248 passengers were rebooked on alternative flights that same night. A small group of travelers was provided hotel accommodation and departed on Saturday morning.

Qatar Airways has issued an apology for the disruption, emphasizing that the decision to return was made purely in the interest of passenger safety. The aircraft remains on the apron for a detailed technical evaluation by engineering teams before it is cleared to resume international operations.