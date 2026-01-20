MNJTF Commander Assures Borno Of Imminent End To Boko Haram Insurgency

The Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major-General Saidu Audu, has assured the Borno State Government that the Boko Haram insurgency and the activities of other non-state armed groups in the Lake Chad region are nearing an end.

Audu gave the assurance during a courtesy visit to the Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in Maiduguri, as part of his familiarisation tour following his assumption of office on November 13, 2025.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Acting Chief Military Public Information Officer of the MNJTF, Lieutenant-Colonel Ikedichi Oweha.

According to Audu, the visit was aimed at engaging the governor as a critical stakeholder in the Lake Chad Basin Commission Governors’ Forum, while also expressing appreciation for the Borno State Government’s sustained logistical and operational support to MNJTF operations.

The MNJTF commander said the force had developed a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to confront Boko Haram and other armed groups by taking the fight directly to their enclaves and dismantling their operational capabilities.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the MNJTF to operate strictly in line with its grand strategic direction to fulfil its mandate of restoring peace, stability and security across the Lake Chad region.

“Ongoing efforts by MNJTF troops, in collaboration with partner forces, indicate that the end of the Boko Haram insurgency and related security challenges is within reach,” Audu said.

In his response, Governor Zulum congratulated the MNJTF commander on his appointment and reiterated the state government’s unwavering support for the task force in the discharge of its mandate.

The governor commended the Nigerian military and other security agencies for their sustained efforts in the fight against insurgency, noting that their commitment had continued to provide a solid foundation for peace, recovery and development in Borno State.

Zulum recalled the state government’s previous logistical and operational interventions in support of security agencies, including its contributions to the success of MNJTF’s flagship operations, Operation Lake Sanity I and II.

He described Major-General Audu as a disciplined, proactive and dedicated senior officer of high integrity, expressing confidence that his leadership would further strengthen the effectiveness and impact of the MNJTF.

The governor urged the force commander to intensify operations in the Lake Chad islands and tumbus, which he described as largely ungoverned spaces frequently exploited by terrorists as hideouts during periods of sustained military pressure.

He further called for sustained troop deployments, particularly on the Nigerian side of the islands, to deny terrorists safe havens and freedom of movement from which they launch attacks on civilian communities.

Zulum assured the MNJTF of the Borno State Government’s continued support, despite competing demands on its limited resources, in the collective effort to secure lasting peace in the region.