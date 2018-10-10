PundiX Completes First Blockchain-enabled Call on New XPhone

At a public demonstration during day 2 of the XBlockchain Summit, Indonesian tech company PundiX completed the world’s first blockchain phone call on its newest device: the XPhone. The new phone uses blockchain technology to fully operate without the need for a centralized mobile carrier.

PundiX announced the phone in a recent Medium post:

“At Pundi X, we believe in harnessing blockchain technology and find ways [sic] to integrate it into people’s everyday life and make it better.

To this end we never stop looking for ways to find and create new applications for blockchain. It’s this spirit that has driven us to create the world’s first working blockchain-powered point of sales device.

And today it’s this that has led us to bring blockchain to the world of telephony, data transmission and storage; a world far beyond financial transactions and transfers.”

The XPhone runs on the all new Function X blockchain. The chain is designed to scale and achieve true decentralization. It also comes with DApp publishing capabilities. PundiX claims that it will revolutionize the way we transmit data:

“Function X is not just a public chain. It is a total decentralized solution. It consists of five essential components: Function X OS, Function X Blockchain, Function X IPFX, FXTP Protocol, and the Function X Docker. All five have one sole purpose which is to decentralize all apps, website, communications and data.”

Conveniently, the Function X OS is reported to be based off the popular Android OS 9.0. PundiX says that Function X OS is backwards compatible with all Android apps. Developers familiar with Android should have no problems transitioning to the new Function X platform. But it doesn’t stop there, as PundiX is aiming to gain support for those interested in publishing new decentralized applications too.

The Function X ecosystem will use an entirely different system from the traditional Internet http protocol. Using this system, “Every device in the Function X ecosystem will be a node and each will have its own address and private key, uniquely linked to their node names, not unlike traditional URL and IP addresses.”

The company’s latest Medium post explains: “The transmission of data runs on a complex exchange of public and private key data and encryption but it can guarantee communication without interception and gives users direct access to the data shared by others. Any info that is sent or transacted over the Function X Blockchain will also be recorded on the chain.”

With a working proof a concept now being put into the public eye, “one that upends centralized communications and adds new dimensions to blockchain technology,” says PundiX, tech enthusiasts are now awaiting more soon-to-come details.

The XPhone is currently being offered to phone manufacturers for testing, and detailed information surrounding the Function X platform will be available on October 15th. A complete roll out of the Function X blockchain and XPhone is scheduled to launch during Q2 of 2019.