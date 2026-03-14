NGX ASI hits 198,000 as investors gain N924 billion

KEY POINTS

Market Rally: The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose 0.73% to close the week at 198,407.30, with market capitalization hitting N127.361 trillion.

Wealth Creation: Investors gained N924 billion in market value over the five-day trading period.

Sector Performance: The Industrial Goods sector led the gains with a 5.73% surge, followed by Oil and Gas at 1.50%.

Top Movers: BUA Cement Plc and Conoil Plc were among the top price gainers, while Access Holdings Plc dominated the volume activity chart.

MAIN STORY: INDUSTRIAL GAINS DRIVE MARKET UPWARD

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) maintained its bullish momentum this week, pushing the All-Share Index closer to the 200,000-point psychological milestone. Market capitalization saw a significant lift to N127.361 trillion, up from the previous week’s N126.437 trillion. This growth was primarily anchored by large-cap stocks in the industrial and energy sectors, which offset a broader trend where 61 equities declined in price.

Activity was concentrated heavily in the Financial Services Industry, which accounted for over 65% of the total equity volume. Access Holdings and First Holdco were among the most liquid stocks, reflecting continued investor confidence in the banking sector’s recapitalization phase. Despite the overall index rise, trading volume was slightly lower this week, with 3.321 billion shares changing hands compared to 3.695 billion in the preceding week.

In the corporate space, the Exchange notified investors of the Linkage Assurance Plc rights issue. The company is offering 12.3 billion ordinary shares at N1.32 per share to existing shareholders. This move is part of a broader trend of insurance and financial firms strengthening their capital bases to meet new regulatory and economic demands.

WHAT’S NEXT

Linkage Assurance Rights Issue: Trading in the rights issue, which opened on Wednesday, will continue as shareholders decide on the two-for-three share offer.

Trading in the rights issue, which opened on Wednesday, will continue as shareholders decide on the share offer. Quarterly Earnings Releases: Investors are anticipating early Q1 2026 earnings reports from major industrial and banking firms, which could dictate market direction for late March.

Investors are anticipating early Q1 2026 earnings reports from major industrial and banking firms, which could dictate market direction for late March. Inflation Data Impact: Market participants are closely watching the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the mid-month inflation report to assess potential Central Bank interest rate adjustments.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the Nigerian market remains resilient, driven by the strong performance of heavyweight industrial stocks like BUA Cement. While the number of declining stocks outweighed gainers this week, the sheer volume of wealth added to market capitalization (N924 billion) suggests that institutional investors are doubling down on “Blue Chip” equities as a hedge against broader economic