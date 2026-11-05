Presidential battle- Promises, power struggle as campaigns gather pace

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

Key Points

· The January 2027 presidential race gathered momentum on Wednesday as Tinubu, Atiku, Makinde and Obi intensified their campaigns with competing promises on security, the economy, unity and living conditions

· Tinubu, through Vice-President Shettima at a rally in Lafia, Nasarawa State, urged voters to back the APC “from top to bottom” and renew his mandate

· Atiku launched his campaign in Sokoto, pledging to restore fuel subsidy, reopen land borders and tackle insecurity

· Makinde unveiled his Reset Nigeria manifesto in Abuja, promising to ease the economic burden on Nigerians

· Obi condemned political violence after suspected thugs attacked his campaign convoy in Calabar, Cross River State

· The APC campaign council highlighted education reforms, including N372.62bn disbursed in student loans and 156,446 TVET trainees

Main Story

The presidential race gathered momentum on Wednesday as President Bola Tinubu and opposition candidates Atiku Abubakar, Seyi Makinde and Peter Obi intensified their campaigns, unveiling competing promises on security, economic recovery, national unity and improved living conditions. Tinubu sought another four-year mandate on the strength of his administration’s policies and promised continuity, while the opposition candidates criticised the state of the country and offered alternative plans.

Tinubu, represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima at the APC rally in Lafia, urged voters in Nasarawa State’s 13 local government areas to support APC candidates at all levels. He said this would guarantee the continuation of the Renewed Hope Agenda and cited road construction, healthcare and school improvements as achievements in the state. “We want APC straight! APC straight! APC from top to bottom and bottom to top,” he said. Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, who chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, said Nigeria is in good hands, while APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and campaign DG Abdulaziz Yari expressed confidence of a massive Nasarawa vote.

Atiku, the ADC candidate, formally launched his bid in Sokoto, where thousands reportedly turned out despite alleged attempts to frustrate the rally. “I will open all the land borders for our people to do legitimate business with our brothers across the border. We will restore subsidy back into our fuel and do everything humanly possible to bring an end to insecurity so as to ensure our people can go back to their farms,” he said. Makinde, the APM candidate, unveiled his Reset Nigeria manifesto in Abuja, and Obi, the NDC candidate, pledged to promote unity, tackle insecurity and fight corruption.

The Issues

The campaign is already marked by tension. Obi’s convoy was attacked in Calabar, and he condemned political violence ahead of the elections. The ADC also accused the Sokoto State Government of denying it access to public facilities for its flag-off, an allegation the report does not say the state government has answered.

Fuel subsidy is a clear dividing line. Atiku promises to restore it, with the ADC proposing a targeted, production-based subsidy tied to domestic refining to lower fuel, transport and energy costs. Tinubu has defended removing the subsidy, so the issue is set to dominate the contest, The APC’s message is built on delivery, particularly in education, which opposition parties have criticised. The figures cited come from the party’s campaign council and are its own claims.

What’s Being Said

APC campaign spokesperson Dele Alake said the reforms have expanded access to learning, improved teachers’ welfare and stabilised the academic calendar. The council cited a record N3.52tn education allocation in the 2026 budget, $552m secured for the HOPE-EDU programme, over one million out-of-school children returned to classrooms under BESDA, and 7.19 million girls reached by AGILE. It also said the TVET scheme has drawn over 2.8 million applications, with N65.7bn disbursed to trainees and N30.2bn to training centres, 38 technical colleges rehabilitated, and N110bn going into 18 federal medical schools. It added that the ASUU dispute was resolved with a 40 per cent increase in academic staff remuneration.

ADC National Chairman David Mark said the turnout showed residents want change, citing a three-and-a-half-hour motorcade from the airport. ADC spokesperson Phrank Shaibu said, “This was not a crowd assembled by inducement. It was a spontaneous turnout by Nigerians who are struggling with the cost of food, transport, fuel and other basic necessities.” Atiku urged Nigerians to vote massively and protect their votes. “We will not allow what happened in the last elections to happen anymore,” he said.

What’s Next

Campaigns will continue across the states as the election date approaches, with more rallies, manifesto launches and policy promises expected from all four candidates. The APC is expected to keep stressing its “top to bottom” message, while the opposition focuses on cost of living and security, Attention will also turn to security around campaign events after the attack on Obi’s convoy, and to whether the claims of obstruction in Sokoto draw a response from the state government or electoral authorities.

Bottom Line

The race is hardening into a contest between Tinubu’s call for continuity and an opposition united on hardship, fuel subsidy and security, with early signs of violence and obstruction raising the stakes as the campaign gathers pace.