Late access bank founder Wigwe’s daughter Tochi weds

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

Key Points

· Tochi Wigwe, daughter of late Access Bank founder Herbert Wigwe, has married investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu

· The private traditional ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026

· It featured cultural rites, including the payment of the bride price, the signing of family documents and the formal handing over of the bride to her husband’s family

· The wedding follows the February 9, 2024 helicopter crash in California that killed her parents and younger brother

· Her aunt celebrated the marriage on social media with the words “Beauty for ashes, Isaiah 61:3”

· Tochi is a director of the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Foundation, set up to preserve her father’s legacy

Main Story

Tochi Wigwe, daughter of the late Access Bank founder Herbert Wigwe, has married investment executive Wilson Omogbale Aikhomu. The couple tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony attended by family members, friends and loved ones, The private ceremony took place on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. It featured several cultural rites, including the payment of the bride price, the signing of family documents and the formal handing over of Tochi to her husband’s family.

The occasion follows the death of Tochi’s parents and younger brother in a helicopter crash in California, United States, on February 9, 2024. Her father, Herbert Wigwe, was a renowned banking executive and former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings. He died alongside his wife, Chizoba, and their son, Chizi, in the crash.

The Issues

The wedding is a deeply personal milestone, but it carries added weight because of the family’s loss. For a young woman who lost both parents and her brother in a single tragedy, the ceremony marks a new chapter, and the public attention around it reflects how widely the Wigwe family was known and mourned.

It also highlights the role Tochi has taken on in preserving her father’s legacy. As a director of the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Foundation, she continues his humanitarian work, which keeps her in the public eye even as the family has kept the ceremony itself private, Her husband’s background adds another connection. Wilson Aikhomu is reportedly a close friend of her late brother, Chizi, which gives the union a personal link to the family’s past.

What’s Being Said

Tochi’s aunt took to social media to celebrate the marriage and share details of the traditional ceremony. She wrote, “Beauty for ashes, Isaiah 61:3,” expressing gratitude over the wedding after the painful loss of Tochi’s parents and brother, The message, drawn from scripture, frames the occasion as joy emerging from grief. No direct statement from the couple was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention may turn to whether further celebrations, such as a white wedding, are planned, though none has been announced. Congratulatory messages from family, friends and the banking community are likely to continue, Tochi is expected to remain active in the work of the Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe Foundation as she begins married life.

Bottom Line

Tochi Wigwe’s marriage to Wilson Aikhomu brings a moment of joy to a family that suffered a devastating loss in 2024, with relatives marking the occasion as a story of renewal after grief.