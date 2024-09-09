President Tinubu To Dissolve His Cabinet, Acquire Fresh New Talent

President Bola Tinubu is set to replace his cabinet this week, in an effort to revitalize his administration with fresh perspectives and energies. A high-ranking source close to the administration told the Sunday Tribune that the decision is designed to address the stagnating performance difficulties that have plagued the present government.

The president, fresh from a trip to China, is allegedly planning to conclude the dissolution before leaving for the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

This timing suggests a purposeful clearing of the deck, allowing him to participate on the world stage free of domestic political difficulties. The presidency has taken note of criticisms directed at certain ministers’ performances.

“President Tinubu is not satisfied with the performances of a number of his ministers and is determined to show them the exit door,” the source revealed, indicating that a new list of candidates is already prepared to take over the soon-to-be-vacant posts.

Speculations about whether the recent resignation of the presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, was linked to the impending cabinet overhaul were dismissed by insiders.

The source clarified that Ngelale’s departure was unrelated to the broader administrative changes.

Intriguingly, the reshuffle may see the return of familiar faces, as a former minister from the Buhari administration is rumored to be among those considered for a ministerial role.