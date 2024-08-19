President Tinubu Set To Travel To France Today

President Bola Tinubu’s travels to France are scheduled to begin on Monday. Ajuri Ngelale, the president’s media adviser, issued a brief statement on Sunday night, stating that the president will leave for the trip from Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Ngelale stated that the president would return to the country following his brief work trip in France. The statement, however, did not reveal the reason for the president’s journey.

Bizwatch Nigeria recalls that the president forbade unauthorised government personnel from attending the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, United States.

The presidency had hinged the directive on the need to reduce bloated governance costs, especially as unauthorised officials in the past travelled on the sidelines of such trips for personal interests.

The directive was handed down to officials of government by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajiabiamila, during a one-day retreat organised by State House management for heads of agencies under the presidency.