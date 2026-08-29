President Tinubu orders forensic audit of IPPIS, federal agencies

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 29, 2026

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu orders a comprehensive forensic audit of IPPIS and Federal Government systems

The audit will investigate ghost workers, payroll fraud, fake agencies and weaknesses in government controls

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele will coordinate the exercise in collaboration with the ICPC

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to oversee a comprehensive forensic audit of Federal Government systems, including the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

The audit will cover government payroll, personnel, pension and financial-management platforms, as well as Federal Government ministries, departments, agencies, commissions, councils, parastatals and other government bodies, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The directive follows a Federal Executive Council resolution of August 19, 2026, which came after findings by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) concerning fake agencies, ghost workers and other weaknesses in government controls.

The review will examine reported cases of ghost workers and payroll fraud, reconcile figures identified by the ICPC, and determine how fictitious or ineligible persons were enrolled on government systems. It will also assess identity, biometric, access and bank-account controls.

The audit will examine links between IPPIS and other government platforms, including the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Remita, the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and Sub-TSA. The objective is to establish whether identified weaknesses resulted from system defects, process failures, inadequate segregation of duties or deliberate circumvention.

The second component will establish a definitive inventory of Federal Government bodies and verify their legal basis, while reviewing their access to government recognition, budgetary allocations, correspondence privileges, office facilities and government systems.

President Tinubu directed that the exercise meet the highest standards of independence, professionalism and forensic integrity. The audit team will have access to relevant government records and systems and will work with the ICPC to complement ongoing investigations, prosecutions and recoveries.

What’s Being Said

“The exercise will establish the nature and extent of weaknesses in the Government’s control system, and determine how such weaknesses have been exploited,” Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The Presidency said the exercise is intended to strengthen government systems rather than focus solely on individual cases of fraud or administrative failure.

What’s Next

Taiwo Oyedele will coordinate the forensic review across government systems and agencies

The audit team will examine relevant government records and platforms and collaborate with the ICPC on ongoing investigations

Findings are expected to inform measures to improve verification, reconciliation, accountability and access to public resources

The Bottom Line:

The forensic audit represents a broad review of the systems through which government personnel, agencies and public resources are administered. Its significance will ultimately depend on whether identified control weaknesses are converted into stronger verification, accountability and institutional safeguards.