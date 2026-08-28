Miss World Nigeria wins Africa Top Model title

Key points

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, has won the Africa Top Model title at the ongoing Miss World 2026 competition in Vietnam.

Her victory secured an automatic place in the Top 40 quarterfinals of the global pageant.

Karibi-George defeated contestants from Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Kenya and South Africa to win the continental title.

Main story

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, has won the Africa Top Model title at the ongoing Miss World 2026 competition in Vietnam.

The Miss World Organisation announced Karibi-George and three other continental winners on its official Instagram page, confirming her automatic qualification for the Top 40 quarterfinals of the competition.

Karibi-George emerged as the winner of the African category at the Top Model competition held during the Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest XVII, themed “Soul of Heritage”.

She defeated contestants representing Equatorial Guinea, Botswana, Kenya and South Africa to claim the continental title.

The other continental winners were representatives of the Dominican Republic, France and Vietnam, who won the Americas and Caribbean, Europe, and Asia and Oceania categories respectively.

According to the Miss World Organisation, each of the four continental Top Model winners earned an automatic place in the Top 40, while one of them will later be selected as the overall Top Model winner and receive an automatic place in the Top 20.

The remaining Top 40 contestants will be determined through other challenge events, including People’s Choice, Beauty With a Purpose, Head-to-Head and Multimedia.

Karibi-George, a trained communications professional and associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, also founded Beyond Labels, an initiative focused on inclusion, dignity and empowerment for children with special needs.

Her latest achievement comes after she earlier reached the African finalists in the Head-to-Head Challenge, further strengthening her position in the competition.

The 26-year-old Port Harcourt native was crowned Miss World Nigeria 2026 in June after emerging as the winner among 20 finalists.

She represented Bayelsa at the national pageant and succeeded Joy Raimi, who represented Nigeria at the previous edition of the Miss World competition.

The Miss World 2026 competition is currently taking place in Vietnam, with contestants from different countries competing for the crown.

The issues

Karibi-George’s Top Model victory gives Nigeria an automatic place in the Top 40, putting her closer to the later stages of the competition.

The remaining contestants will have to secure their places through other challenge events, while the four continental Top Model winners will compete for an additional automatic spot in the Top 20.

What’s being said

“Tamunosoye Karibi-George” — Miss World Organisation

“Soul of Heritage” — Theme of Vietnam Beauty Fashion Fest XVII

What’s next

Karibi-George will proceed to the Top 40 quarterfinals, while the overall Top Model winner will be selected from the four continental winners and receive an automatic place in the Top 20.

The remaining Top 40 places will be determined through the other challenge events.

Bottom line

Miss World Nigeria 2026, Tamunosoye Karibi-George, has secured an automatic place in the Top 40 of the global pageant after winning the Africa Top Model title in Vietnam.