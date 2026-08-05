President Tinubu approves military salary increase of up to 80%

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 5, 2026

Key Points

President Bola Tinubu has approved salary increases of between 30% and 80% for about 250,000 Nigerian Armed Forces personnel

The new salary structure takes effect from September 1, increasing the military wage bill from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion annually

The Presidency says the move is part of broader efforts to improve troop welfare and strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture

Main Story

President Bola Tinubu has approved a new salary structure for members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, granting pay increases ranging from 30% to 80% across different ranks as part of efforts to improve troop welfare and bolster national security.

The new salary package, which will benefit approximately 250,000 military personnel, will take effect from September 1, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga. The adjustment will increase the Federal Government’s annual military salary bill from ₦660 billion to ₦924 billion.

Under the approved structure, officers above the rank of Colonel—including Brigadier Generals, Major Generals, Lieutenant Generals and Generals—will receive a 30% salary increase. Personnel from the rank of Colonel to Warrant Officer will enjoy a 50% increase, while soldiers from Private to Staff Sergeant will receive the highest adjustment of 80%.

The Presidency said the review forms part of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of military personnel amid ongoing operations against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

“The men and women who help to keep us safe in our homes must be supported and appreciated in the course of their duties to our nation. Our administration will continue to prioritise troops’ welfare and modernise the armed forces by providing the weapons and technological tools needed to discharge their duties,” President Tinubu said.

The latest salary increase comes as the Federal Government continues to intensify military operations across several regions, with security agencies confronting insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West and kidnapping incidents in parts of North Central and southern Nigeria.

What’s Being Said

President Tinubu said the salary review reflects the government’s appreciation for the sacrifices made by military personnel in protecting the country.

“Our administration believes that no nation can achieve greatness without security. We remain resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. I urge our servicemen to take our gesture as a sign of our deep appreciation of the services they render to our fatherland. Together we shall prevail over the enemies intent on destroying the fabric of our nation,” the President said.

What’s Next

The revised salary structure is scheduled to take effect on September 1 , with implementation expected across all branches of the Armed Forces.

, with implementation expected across all branches of the Armed Forces. The Federal Government is expected to make the necessary budgetary adjustments to accommodate the increase in annual personnel costs.

The administration says it will continue investing in military equipment, technology and welfare as part of its broader security reform agenda.

The Bottom Line: The salary increase represents one of the most significant welfare packages approved for Nigeria’s military in recent years. Beyond improving troop morale, the move signals the Federal Government’s strategy of combining enhanced personnel welfare with increased investment in security as it seeks to address the country’s persistent security challenges.