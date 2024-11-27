Presidency Unveils Benefits Of Upcoming NIMC Multipurpose ID Card

The Presidency highlights the advantages of the soon-to-be-launched multipurpose National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) ID card, emphasizing its role in boosting financial inclusion and improving access to government services.

In a sensitization video shared on X by the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Media Centre, the Presidency explains that the new card will provide access to government interventions, promoting transparency in interactions with citizens. It adds that cardholders will have easier access to loans from financial institutions, supported by verifiable credit scores based on their financial history.

Advancing Financial Inclusion

The Presidency stresses the card’s ability to integrate over 100 million Nigerians into the formal financial system, addressing longstanding barriers to inclusion. It states that the ID card will also allow users to request either debit or credit cards, enhancing convenience.

“The National ID Card seeks to incorporate millions of Nigerians into the banking system, bridging gaps that have excluded a significant portion of the population,” the statement reads.

Furthermore, the Presidency confirms that the card will be required for applications to government and private-sector jobs. This measure ensures employers have verified information about job seekers, enabling them to hire individuals with credible profiles.

How to Obtain the Multipurpose ID Card

Dr. Peter Iwegbu, Head of Card Management Services at NIMC, outlines the process for obtaining the ID card. While the National Identification Number (NIN) remains mandatory for all Nigerians, individuals who want the multipurpose card will need to make a request.

NIMC is collaborating with banks nationwide to simplify access. Nigerians can visit any bank to request the card, which will be available at a uniform price across all participating banks.

The Commission confirms that the cards will launch in a few weeks, following the successful testing of sample cards.

Key Features of the Multipurpose ID Card

The card, developed in partnership with AfriGO, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Nigeria Inter-bank Settlement System (NIBSS), serves multiple purposes, including identity verification, payments, and government services. It will also support the eNaira and comply with EMV operational and security standards.

NIMC states that the card will be integrated across various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure efficient delivery of government services and interventions.

The Presidency urges Nigerians to embrace this initiative, describing it as a significant step toward financial inclusion, economic development, and improved access to essential services.