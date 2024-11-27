Port Harcourt Refinery Begins Distribution Of Petroleum Products

The Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) officially commenced the distribution of petroleum products on Tuesday, marking a significant milestone in the reactivation of its rehabilitated refinery.

This development, which includes the re-streaming of the facility, heralds the start of crude oil processing and the supply of refined petroleum products to the market.

The revamped refinery, initially designed with an installed capacity of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd), is currently operating at 70% of its capacity, with plans to increase efficiency to 90% soon.

Output from the Refinery

The refinery is producing the following daily outputs:

Straight-Run Gasoline (Naphtha): Blended into 1.4 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol).

Blended into 1.4 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol). Kerosene: 900,000 litres.

900,000 litres. Automotive Gas Oil (AGO or Diesel): 1.5 million litres.

1.5 million litres. Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO): 2.1 million litres.

2.1 million litres. Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): Additional volumes produced.

The distribution process began with the loading of PMS, AGO, and kerosene, while other products will also be dispatched in due course.

A Milestone for Nigeria’s Energy Sector

Speaking at the ceremony to mark the first dispatch of petroleum products, Malam Mele Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), described the achievement as monumental. He highlighted that the refinery would produce approximately 200 trucks of petroleum products daily.

Kyari also emphasized the strategic renovation of the refinery’s access roads under the road tax credit scheme. This infrastructure improvement aims to ensure smooth product delivery and ease the distribution of products nationwide.

Positive Reactions from Stakeholders

The event drew praise from stakeholders, who commended NNPC Ltd. for reviving the refinery after years of inactivity. Dr. Joseph Obele, National Public Relations Officer of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN), expressed optimism that the refinery’s operation would lead to a review of fuel prices.

“This is a dream come true. The refinery is operational, and marketers now have a reliable source to load products,” he said.

High Chief Sunny Nkpe, a community leader and Managing Director of Wesham Oil Ltd., noted that this milestone would boost economic growth and energy sustainability. He called for the consistent operation of the refinery to maximize its benefits for Nigerians.

Similarly, Mr. Johnbosco Bosco, Chairman of the Petroleum Tankers Driver (PTD) Branch of NUPENG, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the progress. He pledged collaboration with NNPC Ltd. to ensure efficient delivery of petroleum products to various destinations.

Abdukabiru Aliyu, CEO of Matrix Energy, also lauded the initiative and urged NNPC Ltd. to maintain the plant’s operations to sustain the momentum. The Port Harcourt Refinery’s reactivation signifies a promising era for Nigeria’s energy independence and economic growth, providing hope for more stable fuel prices and enhanced product availability across the country.