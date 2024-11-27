Corporate Governance Key To Telecom Sector’s Growth, Says NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has underscored the critical role of corporate governance in driving the sustainability and success of the telecommunications industry.

Speaking at a recent industry forum, the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, emphasised that corporate governance has evolved beyond a regulatory mandate to become the foundation of the sector’s remarkable growth and resilience.

Dr. Maida highlighted the significant contributions of the telecom sector to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), attributing its progress to sound governance practices. He noted that the industry faces increasing regulatory, environmental, and societal challenges, making robust governance frameworks indispensable for continued success.

“To remain competitive and sustainable, organisations in the telecom sector must adopt governance models that foster innovation, build trust, and create long-term value,” Dr. Maida said.

The NCC boss further stressed that corporate governance should not be perceived as a mere compliance checklist but rather as a culture embedded in every facet of an organisation’s operations.

As Nigeria’s telecom sector continues to expand, the NCC remains committed to advocating for and implementing policies that prioritise corporate governance, ensuring the industry’s stability and its ability to meet the evolving needs of the economy and society.