The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) addresses concerns over the Old Port Harcourt Refinery’s operations, stating that blending remains a globally accepted refinery practice.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Chief Corporate Communications Officer Olufemi Soneye refutes claims that the refinery is not processing crude oil but instead uses “Cracked C5 petroleum resins” blended with other products like Naphtha. He confirms that the refinery currently operates at 70% capacity, with plans to reach 90%, and dismisses allegations of non-productivity as inaccurate.

Current Refinery Outputs and Clarifications

Soneye celebrates the successful restart of the 60,000 barrels-per-day Old Port Harcourt Refinery, calling it a significant step forward after years of underperformance. He provides details on its daily outputs, including:

Straight-Run Gasoline (Naphtha): Blended into 1.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol)

Blended into 1.4 million liters of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS or petrol) Kerosene: 900,000 liters

900,000 liters Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel): 1.5 million liters

1.5 million liters Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO): 2.1 million liters

2.1 million liters Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG): Additional volumes

He explains that the refinery incorporates Cracked C5, a component supplied by Indorama Petrochemicals, to produce gasoline that meets required specifications. “Blending is a standard practice in refineries worldwide, as no single unit can independently produce gasoline that fully meets any country’s standards without it,” he clarifies.

Government Support and Refinery Expansion

President Bola Tinubu commends NNPCL for successfully reviving the Old Port Harcourt Refinery, which resumes petroleum product loading on November 26, 2024. He urges NNPCL to fast-track the reactivation of the second Port Harcourt Refinery as well as the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

Soneye also highlights progress on the new Port Harcourt Refinery, which he confirms is on track to begin operations soon. He calls on Nigerians to recognize the achievements of NNPCL and to disregard unfounded criticisms intended to undermine progress.

A Milestone for Energy Independence

NNPCL declares that the Port Harcourt Refinery is now officially processing crude oil, marking a major milestone toward Nigeria’s energy independence and economic growth. This development contributes to ongoing discussions among oil and gas stakeholders, including the Dangote Refinery, about the relevance of blending in refining operations.

NNPCL reiterates its dedication to improving Nigeria’s energy sector and delivering on its mandate to drive national economic development.