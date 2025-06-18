Premier League 2025/26 Fixtures Unveiled: Get To See All Your Favorite Team Matchups

The countdown to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign has officially begun, with fixtures released for what promises to be one of the most thrilling seasons in recent years. Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in a high-stakes Super Sunday clash that headlines the opening weekend.

United, now under the full-time management of Ruben Amorim, will kick off their title ambitions on Sunday, August 17, as they square off against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. This mouthwatering fixture is one of several key encounters slated for a jam-packed weekend that also features Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and FA Cup champions Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils face a tough start to their campaign, with early meetings against Manchester City and Chelsea lined up within their first five matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal faces a daunting run of games to open the season. In their first six matchdays, they will lock horns with Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle.

Reigning champions Liverpool will launch the new season at home against Bournemouth in a Friday night clash on August 15, while Manchester City will hit the road to face Wolves on Saturday evening, August 16, in a highly anticipated showdown.

Chelsea will square off against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, preceding the Man United vs Arsenal clash, while Leeds United returns to Premier League action at Elland Road for the first time since May 2023 with a Monday night meeting against Everton.

Full Opening Weekend Fixtures – Premier League 2025/26:

Friday, August 15

  • Liverpool vs Bournemouth (8:00 PM)

Saturday, August 16

  • Aston Villa vs Newcastle (12:30 PM)
  • Brighton vs Fulham (3:00 PM)
  • Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (3:00 PM)
  • Sunderland vs West Ham (3:00 PM)
  • Tottenham vs Burnley (3:00 PM)
  • Wolves vs Manchester City (5:30 PM)

Sunday, August 17

  • Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (2:00 PM)
  • Manchester United vs Arsenal (4:30 PM)

Monday, August 18

  • Leeds vs Everton (8:00 PM)

The return of Sunderland to Premier League action adds an exciting dynamic, as they host West Ham at the Stadium of Light. Tottenham Hotspur will also begin a new chapter under manager Thomas Frank, starting their campaign at home against newly-promoted Burnley.

In other fixtures, Brentford will travel to Nottingham Forest, and Fulham will face Brighton away in the traditional 3pm Saturday slots.

Boxing Day Clarifications and Holiday Schedule

This season, no Premier League games have been scheduled for Boxing Day (December 26). However, matches listed for Saturday, December 27 may be rescheduled for Boxing Day to accommodate live broadcasts, per Premier League guidance.

A complete round of English Football League (EFL) fixtures is expected to take place on Boxing Day, ensuring festive football remains part of the calendar. The Premier League has assured that no team will be required to play twice within a 48-hour window between December 27 and December 30, when another full round of league matches will be held.

Each club will play at home on either December 27 or January 3, with minimized travel demands around the holiday season.

Final Day of the Season – Sunday, May 24

All matches on the final day of the 2025/26 season will kick off simultaneously at 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The title race, relegation battles, and top-four race are all set to reach a dramatic conclusion.

Key Dates to Remember – 2025/26 Football Calendar

  • Premier League Season: Friday, August 15, 2025 – Sunday, May 24, 2026
  • Carabao Cup Final: Sunday, March 22, 2026
  • FA Cup Final: Saturday, May 16, 2026
  • UEFA Champions League Final: Saturday, May 30, 2026
  • UEFA Europa League Final: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (Istanbul)
  • UEFA Conference League Final: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (Germany)
  • FIFA World Cup 2026: Thursday, June 11 – Sunday, July 19, 2026

BizWatch Nigeria will provide comprehensive coverage of the Premier League’s return, including live updates, tactical insights, and exclusive analysis throughout the season. Football fans across Nigeria and beyond are set for a year filled with fierce rivalries, rising stars, and unmissable action.

Full Premier League 2025/26 fixtures

Matchday 1 of 38

15 Aug20:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBournemouthBournemouth16 Aug12:30Aston VillaAston VillaNewcastleNewcastle
16 Aug15:00BrightonBrightonFulhamFulham16 Aug15:00SunderlandSunderlandWest HamWest Ham
16 Aug15:00TottenhamTottenhamBurnleyBurnley16 Aug15:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBrentfordBrentford
16 Aug17:30WolvesWolvesMan CityMan City17 Aug14:00ChelseaChelseaCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
17 Aug16:30Man UnitedMan UnitedArsenalArsenal18 Aug20:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedEvertonEverton

Matchday 2 of 38

23 Aug15:00West HamWest HamChelseaChelsea23 Aug15:00Man CityMan CityTottenhamTottenham
23 Aug15:00BournemouthBournemouthWolvesWolves23 Aug15:00BurnleyBurnleySunderlandSunderland
23 Aug15:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceNottm ForestNottm Forest23 Aug15:00EvertonEvertonBrightonBrighton
23 Aug15:00BrentfordBrentfordAston VillaAston Villa23 Aug15:00ArsenalArsenalLeeds UnitedLeeds United
23 Aug15:00NewcastleNewcastleLiverpoolLiverpool23 Aug15:00FulhamFulhamMan UnitedMan United

Matchday 3 of 38

30 Aug15:00Aston VillaAston VillaCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace30 Aug15:00LiverpoolLiverpoolArsenalArsenal
30 Aug15:00ChelseaChelseaFulhamFulham30 Aug15:00BrightonBrightonMan CityMan City
30 Aug15:00WolvesWolvesEvertonEverton30 Aug15:00TottenhamTottenhamBournemouthBournemouth
30 Aug15:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedNewcastleNewcastle30 Aug15:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBurnleyBurnley
30 Aug15:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestWest HamWest Ham30 Aug15:00SunderlandSunderlandBrentfordBrentford

Matchday 4 of 38

13 Sept15:00BournemouthBournemouthBrightonBrighton13 Sept15:00West HamWest HamTottenhamTottenham
13 Sept15:00Man CityMan CityMan UnitedMan United13 Sept15:00BurnleyBurnleyLiverpoolLiverpool
13 Sept15:00NewcastleNewcastleWolvesWolves13 Sept15:00EvertonEvertonAston VillaAston Villa
13 Sept15:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceSunderlandSunderland13 Sept15:00ArsenalArsenalNottm ForestNottm Forest
13 Sept15:00FulhamFulhamLeeds UnitedLeeds United13 Sept15:00BrentfordBrentfordChelseaChelsea

Matchday 5 of 38

20 Sept 2515:00BurnleyBurnleyNottm ForestNottm Forest20 Sept 2515:00BrightonBrightonTottenhamTottenham
20 Sept 2515:00West HamWest HamCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace20 Sept 2515:00SunderlandSunderlandAston VillaAston Villa
20 Sept 2515:00WolvesWolvesLeeds UnitedLeeds United20 Sept 2515:00Man UnitedMan UnitedChelseaChelsea
20 Sept 2515:00ArsenalArsenalMan CityMan City20 Sept 2515:00LiverpoolLiverpoolEvertonEverton
20 Sept 2515:00BournemouthBournemouthNewcastleNewcastle20 Sept 2515:00FulhamFulhamBrentfordBrentford

Matchday 6 of 38

27 Sept 2515:00EvertonEvertonWest HamWest Ham27 Sept 2515:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBournemouthBournemouth
27 Sept 2515:00BrentfordBrentfordMan UnitedMan United27 Sept 2515:00TottenhamTottenhamWolvesWolves
27 Sept 2515:00ChelseaChelseaBrightonBrighton27 Sept 2515:00Man CityMan CityBurnleyBurnley
27 Sept 2515:00Aston VillaAston VillaFulhamFulham27 Sept 2515:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestSunderlandSunderland
27 Sept 2515:00NewcastleNewcastleArsenalArsenal27 Sept 2515:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceLiverpoolLiverpool

Matchday 7 of 38

4 Oct 2515:00Man UnitedMan UnitedSunderlandSunderland4 Oct 2515:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedTottenhamTottenham
4 Oct 2515:00ChelseaChelseaLiverpoolLiverpool4 Oct 2515:00EvertonEvertonCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
4 Oct 2515:00NewcastleNewcastleNottm ForestNottm Forest4 Oct 2515:00BournemouthBournemouthFulhamFulham
4 Oct 2515:00BrentfordBrentfordMan CityMan City4 Oct 2515:00ArsenalArsenalWest HamWest Ham
4 Oct 2515:00WolvesWolvesBrightonBrighton4 Oct 2515:00Aston VillaAston VillaBurnleyBurnley

Matchday 8 of 38

18 Oct 2515:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestChelseaChelsea18 Oct 2515:00West HamWest HamBrentfordBrentford
18 Oct 2515:00TottenhamTottenhamAston VillaAston Villa18 Oct 2515:00LiverpoolLiverpoolMan UnitedMan United
18 Oct 2515:00FulhamFulhamArsenalArsenal18 Oct 2515:00SunderlandSunderlandWolvesWolves
18 Oct 2515:00BurnleyBurnleyLeeds UnitedLeeds United18 Oct 2515:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBournemouthBournemouth
18 Oct 2515:00BrightonBrightonNewcastleNewcastle18 Oct 2515:00Man CityMan CityEvertonEverton

Matchday 9 of 38

25 Oct 2515:00EvertonEvertonTottenhamTottenham25 Oct 2515:00ChelseaChelseaSunderlandSunderland
25 Oct 2515:00WolvesWolvesBurnleyBurnley25 Oct 2515:00BrentfordBrentfordLiverpoolLiverpool
25 Oct 2515:00NewcastleNewcastleFulhamFulham25 Oct 2515:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBrightonBrighton
25 Oct 2515:00ArsenalArsenalCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace25 Oct 2515:00Aston VillaAston VillaMan CityMan City
25 Oct 2515:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedWest HamWest Ham25 Oct 2515:00BournemouthBournemouthNottm ForestNottm Forest

Matchday 10 of 38

1 Nov 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBrentfordBrentford1 Nov 2516:00West HamWest HamNewcastleNewcastle
1 Nov 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolAston VillaAston Villa1 Nov 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamChelseaChelsea
1 Nov 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestMan UnitedMan United1 Nov 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyArsenalArsenal
1 Nov 2516:00BrightonBrightonLeeds UnitedLeeds United1 Nov 2516:00Man CityMan CityBournemouthBournemouth
1 Nov 2516:00FulhamFulhamWolvesWolves1 Nov 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandEvertonEverton

Matchday 11 of 38

8 Nov 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBrightonBrighton8 Nov 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamMan UnitedMan United
8 Nov 2516:00EvertonEvertonFulhamFulham8 Nov 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaBournemouthBournemouth
8 Nov 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandArsenalArsenal8 Nov 2516:00ChelseaChelseaWolvesWolves
8 Nov 2516:00Man CityMan CityLiverpoolLiverpool8 Nov 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordNewcastleNewcastle
8 Nov 2516:00West HamWest HamBurnleyBurnley8 Nov 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestLeeds UnitedLeeds United

Matchday 12 of 38

22 Nov 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolNottm ForestNottm Forest22 Nov 2516:00NewcastleNewcastleMan CityMan City
22 Nov 2516:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedAston VillaAston Villa22 Nov 2516:00BournemouthBournemouthWest HamWest Ham
22 Nov 2516:00WolvesWolvesCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace22 Nov 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyChelseaChelsea
22 Nov 2516:00BrightonBrightonBrentfordBrentford22 Nov 2516:00ArsenalArsenalTottenhamTottenham
22 Nov 2516:00Man UnitedMan UnitedEvertonEverton22 Nov 2516:00FulhamFulhamSunderlandSunderland

Matchday 13 of 38

29 Nov 2516:00ChelseaChelseaArsenalArsenal29 Nov 2516:00West HamWest HamLiverpoolLiverpool
29 Nov 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordBurnleyBurnley29 Nov 2516:00EvertonEvertonNewcastleNewcastle
29 Nov 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamFulhamFulham29 Nov 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceMan UnitedMan United
29 Nov 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandBournemouthBournemouth29 Nov 2516:00Man CityMan CityLeeds UnitedLeeds United
29 Nov 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaWolvesWolves29 Nov 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBrightonBrighton

Matchday 14 of 38

3 Dec 2521:00BrightonBrightonAston VillaAston Villa3 Dec 2521:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedChelseaChelsea
3 Dec 2521:00BurnleyBurnleyCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace3 Dec 2521:00Man UnitedMan UnitedWest HamWest Ham
3 Dec 2521:00FulhamFulhamMan CityMan City3 Dec 2521:00WolvesWolvesNottm ForestNottm Forest
3 Dec 2521:00ArsenalArsenalBrentfordBrentford3 Dec 2521:00LiverpoolLiverpoolSunderlandSunderland
3 Dec 2521:00NewcastleNewcastleTottenhamTottenham3 Dec 2521:00BournemouthBournemouthEvertonEverton

Matchday 15 of 38

6 Dec 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaArsenalArsenal6 Dec 2516:00BrightonBrightonWest HamWest Ham
6 Dec 2516:00EvertonEvertonNottm ForestNottm Forest6 Dec 2516:00WolvesWolvesMan UnitedMan United
6 Dec 2516:00FulhamFulhamCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace6 Dec 2516:00NewcastleNewcastleBurnleyBurnley
6 Dec 2516:00Man CityMan CitySunderlandSunderland6 Dec 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamBrentfordBrentford
6 Dec 2516:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLiverpoolLiverpool6 Dec 2516:00BournemouthBournemouthChelseaChelsea

Matchday 16 of 38

13 Dec 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceMan CityMan City13 Dec 2516:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBournemouthBournemouth
13 Dec 2516:00ChelseaChelseaEvertonEverton13 Dec 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandNewcastleNewcastle
13 Dec 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordLeeds UnitedLeeds United13 Dec 2516:00ArsenalArsenalWolvesWolves
13 Dec 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBrightonBrighton13 Dec 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestTottenhamTottenham
13 Dec 2516:00West HamWest HamAston VillaAston Villa13 Dec 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyFulhamFulham

Matchday 17 of 38

20 Dec 2516:00WolvesWolvesBrentfordBrentford20 Dec 2516:00Man CityMan CityWest HamWest Ham
20 Dec 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamLiverpoolLiverpool20 Dec 2516:00BrightonBrightonSunderlandSunderland
20 Dec 2516:00FulhamFulhamNottm ForestNottm Forest20 Dec 2516:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
20 Dec 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaMan UnitedMan United20 Dec 2516:00EvertonEvertonArsenalArsenal
20 Dec 2516:00NewcastleNewcastleChelseaChelsea20 Dec 2516:00BournemouthBournemouthBurnleyBurnley

Matchday 18 of 38

27 Dec 2516:00West HamWest HamFulhamFulham27 Dec 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceTottenhamTottenham
27 Dec 2516:00Man UnitedMan UnitedNewcastleNewcastle27 Dec 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestMan CityMan City
27 Dec 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandLeeds UnitedLeeds United27 Dec 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordBournemouthBournemouth
27 Dec 2516:00ChelseaChelseaAston VillaAston Villa27 Dec 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolWolvesWolves
27 Dec 2516:00ArsenalArsenalBrightonBrighton27 Dec 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyEvertonEverton

Matchday 19 of 38

30 Dec 2521:00ArsenalArsenalAston VillaAston Villa30 Dec 2521:00Man UnitedMan UnitedWolvesWolves
30 Dec 2521:00LiverpoolLiverpoolLeeds UnitedLeeds United30 Dec 2521:00BurnleyBurnleyNewcastleNewcastle
30 Dec 2521:00SunderlandSunderlandMan CityMan City30 Dec 2521:00ChelseaChelseaBournemouthBournemouth
30 Dec 2521:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestEvertonEverton30 Dec 2521:00BrentfordBrentfordTottenhamTottenham
30 Dec 2521:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceFulhamFulham30 Dec 2521:00West HamWest HamBrightonBrighton

Matchday 20 of 38

3 Jan 2616:00Man CityMan CityChelseaChelsea3 Jan 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamSunderlandSunderland
3 Jan 2616:00EvertonEvertonBrentfordBrentford3 Jan 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaNottm ForestNottm Forest
3 Jan 2616:00BrightonBrightonBurnleyBurnley3 Jan 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthArsenalArsenal
3 Jan 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedMan UnitedMan United3 Jan 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
3 Jan 2616:00WolvesWolvesWest HamWest Ham3 Jan 2616:00FulhamFulhamLiverpoolLiverpool

Matchday 21 of 38

7 Jan 2621:00BurnleyBurnleyMan UnitedMan United7 Jan 2621:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceAston VillaAston Villa
7 Jan 2621:00FulhamFulhamChelseaChelsea7 Jan 2621:00ArsenalArsenalLiverpoolLiverpool
7 Jan 2621:00BrentfordBrentfordSunderlandSunderland7 Jan 2621:00BournemouthBournemouthTottenhamTottenham
7 Jan 2621:00Man CityMan CityBrightonBrighton7 Jan 2621:00West HamWest HamNottm ForestNottm Forest
7 Jan 2621:00NewcastleNewcastleLeeds UnitedLeeds United7 Jan 2621:00EvertonEvertonWolvesWolves

Matchday 22 of 38

17 Jan 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace17 Jan 2616:00WolvesWolvesNewcastleNewcastle
17 Jan 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaEvertonEverton17 Jan 2616:00ChelseaChelseaBrentfordBrentford
17 Jan 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedMan CityMan City17 Jan 2616:00BrightonBrightonBournemouthBournemouth
17 Jan 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBurnleyBurnley17 Jan 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamWest HamWest Ham
17 Jan 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedFulhamFulham17 Jan 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestArsenalArsenal

Matchday 23 of 38

24 Jan 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthLiverpoolLiverpool24 Jan 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceChelseaChelsea
24 Jan 2616:00FulhamFulhamBrightonBrighton24 Jan 2616:00ArsenalArsenalMan UnitedMan United
24 Jan 2616:00EvertonEvertonLeeds UnitedLeeds United24 Jan 2616:00BrentfordBrentfordNottm ForestNottm Forest
24 Jan 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyTottenhamTottenham24 Jan 2616:00West HamWest HamSunderlandSunderland
24 Jan 2616:00Man CityMan CityWolvesWolves24 Jan 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleAston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 24 of 38

31 Jan 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedArsenalArsenal31 Jan 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolNewcastleNewcastle
31 Jan 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamMan CityMan City31 Jan 2616:00WolvesWolvesBournemouthBournemouth
31 Jan 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaBrentfordBrentford31 Jan 2616:00BrightonBrightonEvertonEverton
31 Jan 2616:00ChelseaChelseaWest HamWest Ham31 Jan 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedFulhamFulham
31 Jan 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandBurnleyBurnley31 Jan 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 25 of 38

7 Feb 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedNottm ForestNottm Forest7 Feb 2616:00FulhamFulhamEvertonEverton
7 Feb 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedTottenhamTottenham7 Feb 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyWest HamWest Ham
7 Feb 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolMan CityMan City7 Feb 2616:00BrightonBrightonCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
7 Feb 2616:00ArsenalArsenalSunderlandSunderland7 Feb 2616:00WolvesWolvesChelseaChelsea
7 Feb 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleBrentfordBrentford7 Feb 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthAston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 26 of 38

11 Feb 2621:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestWolvesWolves11 Feb 2621:00Aston VillaAston VillaBrightonBrighton
11 Feb 2621:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBurnleyBurnley11 Feb 2621:00SunderlandSunderlandLiverpoolLiverpool
11 Feb 2621:00TottenhamTottenhamNewcastleNewcastle11 Feb 2621:00ChelseaChelseaLeeds UnitedLeeds United
11 Feb 2621:00West HamWest HamMan UnitedMan United11 Feb 2621:00BrentfordBrentfordArsenalArsenal
11 Feb 2621:00Man CityMan CityFulhamFulham11 Feb 2621:00EvertonEvertonBournemouthBournemouth

Matchday 27 of 38

21 Feb 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaLeeds UnitedLeeds United21 Feb 2616:00West HamWest HamBournemouthBournemouth
21 Feb 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamArsenalArsenal21 Feb 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestLiverpoolLiverpool
21 Feb 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceWolvesWolves21 Feb 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandFulhamFulham
21 Feb 2616:00BrentfordBrentfordBrightonBrighton21 Feb 2616:00Man CityMan CityNewcastleNewcastle
21 Feb 2616:00ChelseaChelseaBurnleyBurnley21 Feb 2616:00EvertonEvertonMan UnitedMan United

Matchday 28 of 38

28 Feb 2616:00WolvesWolvesAston VillaAston Villa28 Feb 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthSunderlandSunderland
28 Feb 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedMan CityMan City28 Feb 2616:00BrightonBrightonNottm ForestNottm Forest
28 Feb 2616:00FulhamFulhamTottenhamTottenham28 Feb 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolWest HamWest Ham
28 Feb 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleEvertonEverton28 Feb 2616:00ArsenalArsenalChelseaChelsea
28 Feb 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyBrentfordBrentford28 Feb 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 29 of 38

4 Mar 2621:00BrightonBrightonArsenalArsenal4 Mar 2621:00WolvesWolvesLiverpoolLiverpool
4 Mar 2621:00Man CityMan CityNottm ForestNottm Forest4 Mar 2621:00EvertonEvertonBurnleyBurnley
4 Mar 2621:00FulhamFulhamWest HamWest Ham4 Mar 2621:00Aston VillaAston VillaChelseaChelsea
4 Mar 2621:00BournemouthBournemouthBrentfordBrentford4 Mar 2621:00NewcastleNewcastleMan UnitedMan United
4 Mar 2621:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedSunderlandSunderland4 Mar 2621:00TottenhamTottenhamCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 30 of 38

14 Mar 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceLeeds UnitedLeeds United14 Mar 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyBournemouthBournemouth
14 Mar 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedAston VillaAston Villa14 Mar 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandBrightonBrighton
14 Mar 2616:00West HamWest HamMan CityMan City14 Mar 2616:00ChelseaChelseaNewcastleNewcastle
14 Mar 2616:00BrentfordBrentfordWolvesWolves14 Mar 2616:00ArsenalArsenalEvertonEverton
14 Mar 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestFulhamFulham14 Mar 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolTottenhamTottenham

Matchday 31 of 38

21 Mar 2616:00BrightonBrightonLiverpoolLiverpool21 Mar 2616:00FulhamFulhamBurnleyBurnley
21 Mar 2616:00EvertonEvertonChelseaChelsea21 Mar 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaWest HamWest Ham
21 Mar 2616:00WolvesWolvesArsenalArsenal21 Mar 2616:00Man CityMan CityCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
21 Mar 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthMan UnitedMan United21 Mar 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamNottm ForestNottm Forest
21 Mar 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBrentfordBrentford21 Mar 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleSunderlandSunderland

Matchday 32 of 38

11 Apr 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordEvertonEverton11 Apr 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedLeeds UnitedLeeds United
11 Apr 2615:00West HamWest HamWolvesWolves11 Apr 2615:00ChelseaChelseaMan CityMan City
11 Apr 2615:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceNewcastleNewcastle11 Apr 2615:00SunderlandSunderlandTottenhamTottenham
11 Apr 2615:00ArsenalArsenalBournemouthBournemouth11 Apr 2615:00BurnleyBurnleyBrightonBrighton
11 Apr 2615:00LiverpoolLiverpoolFulhamFulham11 Apr 2615:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestAston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 33 of 38

18 Apr 2615:00Man CityMan CityArsenalArsenal18 Apr 2615:00TottenhamTottenhamBrightonBrighton
18 Apr 2615:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceWest HamWest Ham18 Apr 2615:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBurnleyBurnley
18 Apr 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordFulhamFulham18 Apr 2615:00Aston VillaAston VillaSunderlandSunderland
18 Apr 2615:00ChelseaChelseaMan UnitedMan United18 Apr 2615:00EvertonEvertonLiverpoolLiverpool
18 Apr 2615:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedWolvesWolves18 Apr 2615:00NewcastleNewcastleBournemouthBournemouth

Matchday 34 of 38

25 Apr 2615:00ArsenalArsenalNewcastleNewcastle25 Apr 2615:00West HamWest HamEvertonEverton
25 Apr 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBrentfordBrentford25 Apr 2615:00BurnleyBurnleyMan CityMan City
25 Apr 2615:00FulhamFulhamAston VillaAston Villa25 Apr 2615:00BrightonBrightonChelseaChelsea
25 Apr 2615:00BournemouthBournemouthLeeds UnitedLeeds United25 Apr 2615:00SunderlandSunderlandNottm ForestNottm Forest
25 Apr 2615:00WolvesWolvesTottenhamTottenham25 Apr 2615:00LiverpoolLiverpoolCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 35 of 38

2 May 2615:00Aston VillaAston VillaTottenhamTottenham2 May 2615:00ChelseaChelseaNottm ForestNottm Forest
2 May 2615:00EvertonEvertonMan CityMan City2 May 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedLiverpoolLiverpool
2 May 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordWest HamWest Ham2 May 2615:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBurnleyBurnley
2 May 2615:00ArsenalArsenalFulhamFulham2 May 2615:00WolvesWolvesSunderlandSunderland
2 May 2615:00NewcastleNewcastleBrightonBrighton2 May 2615:00BournemouthBournemouthCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 36 of 38

9 May 2615:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestNewcastleNewcastle9 May 2615:00TottenhamTottenhamLeeds UnitedLeeds United
9 May 2615:00LiverpoolLiverpoolChelseaChelsea9 May 2615:00Man CityMan CityBrentfordBrentford
9 May 2615:00FulhamFulhamBournemouthBournemouth9 May 2615:00SunderlandSunderlandMan UnitedMan United
9 May 2615:00West HamWest HamArsenalArsenal9 May 2615:00BrightonBrightonWolvesWolves
9 May 2615:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceEvertonEverton9 May 2615:00BurnleyBurnleyAston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 37 of 38

17 May 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace17 May 2615:00BournemouthBournemouthMan CityMan City
17 May 2615:00ChelseaChelseaTottenhamTottenham17 May 2615:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBrightonBrighton
17 May 2615:00NewcastleNewcastleWest HamWest Ham17 May 2615:00Aston VillaAston VillaLiverpoolLiverpool
17 May 2615:00ArsenalArsenalBurnleyBurnley17 May 2615:00WolvesWolvesFulhamFulham
17 May 2615:00EvertonEvertonSunderlandSunderland17 May 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedNottm ForestNottm Forest

Matchday 38 of 38

24 May 2616:00Man CityMan CityAston VillaAston Villa24 May 2616:00BrightonBrightonMan UnitedMan United
24 May 2616:00FulhamFulhamNewcastleNewcastle24 May 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamEvertonEverton
24 May 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBrentfordBrentford24 May 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyWolvesWolves
24 May 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBournemouthBournemouth24 May 2616:00West HamWest HamLeeds UnitedLeeds United
24 May 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandChelseaChelsea24 May 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceArsenalArsenal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR