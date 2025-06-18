Premier League 2025/26 Fixtures Unveiled: Get To See All Your Favorite Team Matchups

The countdown to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign has officially begun, with fixtures released for what promises to be one of the most thrilling seasons in recent years. Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in a high-stakes Super Sunday clash that headlines the opening weekend.

United, now under the full-time management of Ruben Amorim, will kick off their title ambitions on Sunday, August 17, as they square off against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. This mouthwatering fixture is one of several key encounters slated for a jam-packed weekend that also features Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and FA Cup champions Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils face a tough start to their campaign, with early meetings against Manchester City and Chelsea lined up within their first five matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal faces a daunting run of games to open the season. In their first six matchdays, they will lock horns with Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle.

Reigning champions Liverpool will launch the new season at home against Bournemouth in a Friday night clash on August 15, while Manchester City will hit the road to face Wolves on Saturday evening, August 16, in a highly anticipated showdown.

Chelsea will square off against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, preceding the Man United vs Arsenal clash, while Leeds United returns to Premier League action at Elland Road for the first time since May 2023 with a Monday night meeting against Everton.

Full Opening Weekend Fixtures – Premier League 2025/26:

Friday, August 15

Liverpool vs Bournemouth (8:00 PM)

Saturday, August 16

Aston Villa vs Newcastle (12:30 PM)

Brighton vs Fulham (3:00 PM)

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (3:00 PM)

Sunderland vs West Ham (3:00 PM)

Tottenham vs Burnley (3:00 PM)

Wolves vs Manchester City (5:30 PM)

Sunday, August 17

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (2:00 PM)

Manchester United vs Arsenal (4:30 PM)

Monday, August 18

Leeds vs Everton (8:00 PM)

The return of Sunderland to Premier League action adds an exciting dynamic, as they host West Ham at the Stadium of Light. Tottenham Hotspur will also begin a new chapter under manager Thomas Frank, starting their campaign at home against newly-promoted Burnley.

In other fixtures, Brentford will travel to Nottingham Forest, and Fulham will face Brighton away in the traditional 3pm Saturday slots.

Boxing Day Clarifications and Holiday Schedule

This season, no Premier League games have been scheduled for Boxing Day (December 26). However, matches listed for Saturday, December 27 may be rescheduled for Boxing Day to accommodate live broadcasts, per Premier League guidance.

A complete round of English Football League (EFL) fixtures is expected to take place on Boxing Day, ensuring festive football remains part of the calendar. The Premier League has assured that no team will be required to play twice within a 48-hour window between December 27 and December 30, when another full round of league matches will be held.

Each club will play at home on either December 27 or January 3, with minimized travel demands around the holiday season.

Final Day of the Season – Sunday, May 24

All matches on the final day of the 2025/26 season will kick off simultaneously at 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The title race, relegation battles, and top-four race are all set to reach a dramatic conclusion.

Premier League Season : Friday, August 15, 2025 – Sunday, May 24, 2026

: Friday, August 15, 2025 – Sunday, May 24, 2026 Carabao Cup Final : Sunday, March 22, 2026

: Sunday, March 22, 2026 FA Cup Final : Saturday, May 16, 2026

: Saturday, May 16, 2026 UEFA Champions League Final : Saturday, May 30, 2026

: Saturday, May 30, 2026 UEFA Europa League Final : Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (Istanbul)

: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (Istanbul) UEFA Conference League Final : Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (Germany)

: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (Germany) FIFA World Cup 2026: Thursday, June 11 – Sunday, July 19, 2026

Full Premier League 2025/26 fixtures

Matchday 1 of 38

15 Aug20:00 LiverpoolLiverpool BournemouthBournemouth 16 Aug12:30 Aston VillaAston Villa NewcastleNewcastle 16 Aug15:00 BrightonBrighton FulhamFulham 16 Aug15:00 SunderlandSunderland West HamWest Ham 16 Aug15:00 TottenhamTottenham BurnleyBurnley 16 Aug15:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest BrentfordBrentford 16 Aug17:30 WolvesWolves Man CityMan City 17 Aug14:00 ChelseaChelsea Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 17 Aug16:30 Man UnitedMan United ArsenalArsenal 18 Aug20:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United EvertonEverton

Matchday 2 of 38

23 Aug15:00 West HamWest Ham ChelseaChelsea 23 Aug15:00 Man CityMan City TottenhamTottenham 23 Aug15:00 BournemouthBournemouth WolvesWolves 23 Aug15:00 BurnleyBurnley SunderlandSunderland 23 Aug15:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace Nottm ForestNottm Forest 23 Aug15:00 EvertonEverton BrightonBrighton 23 Aug15:00 BrentfordBrentford Aston VillaAston Villa 23 Aug15:00 ArsenalArsenal Leeds UnitedLeeds United 23 Aug15:00 NewcastleNewcastle LiverpoolLiverpool 23 Aug15:00 FulhamFulham Man UnitedMan United

Matchday 3 of 38

30 Aug15:00 Aston VillaAston Villa Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 30 Aug15:00 LiverpoolLiverpool ArsenalArsenal 30 Aug15:00 ChelseaChelsea FulhamFulham 30 Aug15:00 BrightonBrighton Man CityMan City 30 Aug15:00 WolvesWolves EvertonEverton 30 Aug15:00 TottenhamTottenham BournemouthBournemouth 30 Aug15:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United NewcastleNewcastle 30 Aug15:00 Man UnitedMan United BurnleyBurnley 30 Aug15:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest West HamWest Ham 30 Aug15:00 SunderlandSunderland BrentfordBrentford

Matchday 4 of 38

13 Sept15:00 BournemouthBournemouth BrightonBrighton 13 Sept15:00 West HamWest Ham TottenhamTottenham 13 Sept15:00 Man CityMan City Man UnitedMan United 13 Sept15:00 BurnleyBurnley LiverpoolLiverpool 13 Sept15:00 NewcastleNewcastle WolvesWolves 13 Sept15:00 EvertonEverton Aston VillaAston Villa 13 Sept15:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace SunderlandSunderland 13 Sept15:00 ArsenalArsenal Nottm ForestNottm Forest 13 Sept15:00 FulhamFulham Leeds UnitedLeeds United 13 Sept15:00 BrentfordBrentford ChelseaChelsea

Matchday 5 of 38

20 Sept 2515:00 BurnleyBurnley Nottm ForestNottm Forest 20 Sept 2515:00 BrightonBrighton TottenhamTottenham 20 Sept 2515:00 West HamWest Ham Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 20 Sept 2515:00 SunderlandSunderland Aston VillaAston Villa 20 Sept 2515:00 WolvesWolves Leeds UnitedLeeds United 20 Sept 2515:00 Man UnitedMan United ChelseaChelsea 20 Sept 2515:00 ArsenalArsenal Man CityMan City 20 Sept 2515:00 LiverpoolLiverpool EvertonEverton 20 Sept 2515:00 BournemouthBournemouth NewcastleNewcastle 20 Sept 2515:00 FulhamFulham BrentfordBrentford

Matchday 6 of 38

27 Sept 2515:00 EvertonEverton West HamWest Ham 27 Sept 2515:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United BournemouthBournemouth 27 Sept 2515:00 BrentfordBrentford Man UnitedMan United 27 Sept 2515:00 TottenhamTottenham WolvesWolves 27 Sept 2515:00 ChelseaChelsea BrightonBrighton 27 Sept 2515:00 Man CityMan City BurnleyBurnley 27 Sept 2515:00 Aston VillaAston Villa FulhamFulham 27 Sept 2515:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest SunderlandSunderland 27 Sept 2515:00 NewcastleNewcastle ArsenalArsenal 27 Sept 2515:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace LiverpoolLiverpool

Matchday 7 of 38

4 Oct 2515:00 Man UnitedMan United SunderlandSunderland 4 Oct 2515:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United TottenhamTottenham 4 Oct 2515:00 ChelseaChelsea LiverpoolLiverpool 4 Oct 2515:00 EvertonEverton Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 4 Oct 2515:00 NewcastleNewcastle Nottm ForestNottm Forest 4 Oct 2515:00 BournemouthBournemouth FulhamFulham 4 Oct 2515:00 BrentfordBrentford Man CityMan City 4 Oct 2515:00 ArsenalArsenal West HamWest Ham 4 Oct 2515:00 WolvesWolves BrightonBrighton 4 Oct 2515:00 Aston VillaAston Villa BurnleyBurnley

Matchday 8 of 38

18 Oct 2515:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest ChelseaChelsea 18 Oct 2515:00 West HamWest Ham BrentfordBrentford 18 Oct 2515:00 TottenhamTottenham Aston VillaAston Villa 18 Oct 2515:00 LiverpoolLiverpool Man UnitedMan United 18 Oct 2515:00 FulhamFulham ArsenalArsenal 18 Oct 2515:00 SunderlandSunderland WolvesWolves 18 Oct 2515:00 BurnleyBurnley Leeds UnitedLeeds United 18 Oct 2515:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace BournemouthBournemouth 18 Oct 2515:00 BrightonBrighton NewcastleNewcastle 18 Oct 2515:00 Man CityMan City EvertonEverton

Matchday 9 of 38

25 Oct 2515:00 EvertonEverton TottenhamTottenham 25 Oct 2515:00 ChelseaChelsea SunderlandSunderland 25 Oct 2515:00 WolvesWolves BurnleyBurnley 25 Oct 2515:00 BrentfordBrentford LiverpoolLiverpool 25 Oct 2515:00 NewcastleNewcastle FulhamFulham 25 Oct 2515:00 Man UnitedMan United BrightonBrighton 25 Oct 2515:00 ArsenalArsenal Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 25 Oct 2515:00 Aston VillaAston Villa Man CityMan City 25 Oct 2515:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United West HamWest Ham 25 Oct 2515:00 BournemouthBournemouth Nottm ForestNottm Forest

Matchday 10 of 38

1 Nov 2516:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace BrentfordBrentford 1 Nov 2516:00 West HamWest Ham NewcastleNewcastle 1 Nov 2516:00 LiverpoolLiverpool Aston VillaAston Villa 1 Nov 2516:00 TottenhamTottenham ChelseaChelsea 1 Nov 2516:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest Man UnitedMan United 1 Nov 2516:00 BurnleyBurnley ArsenalArsenal 1 Nov 2516:00 BrightonBrighton Leeds UnitedLeeds United 1 Nov 2516:00 Man CityMan City BournemouthBournemouth 1 Nov 2516:00 FulhamFulham WolvesWolves 1 Nov 2516:00 SunderlandSunderland EvertonEverton

Matchday 11 of 38

8 Nov 2516:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace BrightonBrighton 8 Nov 2516:00 TottenhamTottenham Man UnitedMan United 8 Nov 2516:00 EvertonEverton FulhamFulham 8 Nov 2516:00 Aston VillaAston Villa BournemouthBournemouth 8 Nov 2516:00 SunderlandSunderland ArsenalArsenal 8 Nov 2516:00 ChelseaChelsea WolvesWolves 8 Nov 2516:00 Man CityMan City LiverpoolLiverpool 8 Nov 2516:00 BrentfordBrentford NewcastleNewcastle 8 Nov 2516:00 West HamWest Ham BurnleyBurnley 8 Nov 2516:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest Leeds UnitedLeeds United

Matchday 12 of 38

22 Nov 2516:00 LiverpoolLiverpool Nottm ForestNottm Forest 22 Nov 2516:00 NewcastleNewcastle Man CityMan City 22 Nov 2516:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United Aston VillaAston Villa 22 Nov 2516:00 BournemouthBournemouth West HamWest Ham 22 Nov 2516:00 WolvesWolves Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 22 Nov 2516:00 BurnleyBurnley ChelseaChelsea 22 Nov 2516:00 BrightonBrighton BrentfordBrentford 22 Nov 2516:00 ArsenalArsenal TottenhamTottenham 22 Nov 2516:00 Man UnitedMan United EvertonEverton 22 Nov 2516:00 FulhamFulham SunderlandSunderland

Matchday 13 of 38

29 Nov 2516:00 ChelseaChelsea ArsenalArsenal 29 Nov 2516:00 West HamWest Ham LiverpoolLiverpool 29 Nov 2516:00 BrentfordBrentford BurnleyBurnley 29 Nov 2516:00 EvertonEverton NewcastleNewcastle 29 Nov 2516:00 TottenhamTottenham FulhamFulham 29 Nov 2516:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace Man UnitedMan United 29 Nov 2516:00 SunderlandSunderland BournemouthBournemouth 29 Nov 2516:00 Man CityMan City Leeds UnitedLeeds United 29 Nov 2516:00 Aston VillaAston Villa WolvesWolves 29 Nov 2516:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest BrightonBrighton

Matchday 14 of 38

3 Dec 2521:00 BrightonBrighton Aston VillaAston Villa 3 Dec 2521:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United ChelseaChelsea 3 Dec 2521:00 BurnleyBurnley Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 3 Dec 2521:00 Man UnitedMan United West HamWest Ham 3 Dec 2521:00 FulhamFulham Man CityMan City 3 Dec 2521:00 WolvesWolves Nottm ForestNottm Forest 3 Dec 2521:00 ArsenalArsenal BrentfordBrentford 3 Dec 2521:00 LiverpoolLiverpool SunderlandSunderland 3 Dec 2521:00 NewcastleNewcastle TottenhamTottenham 3 Dec 2521:00 BournemouthBournemouth EvertonEverton

Matchday 15 of 38

6 Dec 2516:00 Aston VillaAston Villa ArsenalArsenal 6 Dec 2516:00 BrightonBrighton West HamWest Ham 6 Dec 2516:00 EvertonEverton Nottm ForestNottm Forest 6 Dec 2516:00 WolvesWolves Man UnitedMan United 6 Dec 2516:00 FulhamFulham Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 6 Dec 2516:00 NewcastleNewcastle BurnleyBurnley 6 Dec 2516:00 Man CityMan City SunderlandSunderland 6 Dec 2516:00 TottenhamTottenham BrentfordBrentford 6 Dec 2516:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United LiverpoolLiverpool 6 Dec 2516:00 BournemouthBournemouth ChelseaChelsea

Matchday 16 of 38

13 Dec 2516:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace Man CityMan City 13 Dec 2516:00 Man UnitedMan United BournemouthBournemouth 13 Dec 2516:00 ChelseaChelsea EvertonEverton 13 Dec 2516:00 SunderlandSunderland NewcastleNewcastle 13 Dec 2516:00 BrentfordBrentford Leeds UnitedLeeds United 13 Dec 2516:00 ArsenalArsenal WolvesWolves 13 Dec 2516:00 LiverpoolLiverpool BrightonBrighton 13 Dec 2516:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest TottenhamTottenham 13 Dec 2516:00 West HamWest Ham Aston VillaAston Villa 13 Dec 2516:00 BurnleyBurnley FulhamFulham

Matchday 17 of 38

20 Dec 2516:00 WolvesWolves BrentfordBrentford 20 Dec 2516:00 Man CityMan City West HamWest Ham 20 Dec 2516:00 TottenhamTottenham LiverpoolLiverpool 20 Dec 2516:00 BrightonBrighton SunderlandSunderland 20 Dec 2516:00 FulhamFulham Nottm ForestNottm Forest 20 Dec 2516:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 20 Dec 2516:00 Aston VillaAston Villa Man UnitedMan United 20 Dec 2516:00 EvertonEverton ArsenalArsenal 20 Dec 2516:00 NewcastleNewcastle ChelseaChelsea 20 Dec 2516:00 BournemouthBournemouth BurnleyBurnley

Matchday 18 of 38

27 Dec 2516:00 West HamWest Ham FulhamFulham 27 Dec 2516:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace TottenhamTottenham 27 Dec 2516:00 Man UnitedMan United NewcastleNewcastle 27 Dec 2516:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest Man CityMan City 27 Dec 2516:00 SunderlandSunderland Leeds UnitedLeeds United 27 Dec 2516:00 BrentfordBrentford BournemouthBournemouth 27 Dec 2516:00 ChelseaChelsea Aston VillaAston Villa 27 Dec 2516:00 LiverpoolLiverpool WolvesWolves 27 Dec 2516:00 ArsenalArsenal BrightonBrighton 27 Dec 2516:00 BurnleyBurnley EvertonEverton

Matchday 19 of 38

30 Dec 2521:00 ArsenalArsenal Aston VillaAston Villa 30 Dec 2521:00 Man UnitedMan United WolvesWolves 30 Dec 2521:00 LiverpoolLiverpool Leeds UnitedLeeds United 30 Dec 2521:00 BurnleyBurnley NewcastleNewcastle 30 Dec 2521:00 SunderlandSunderland Man CityMan City 30 Dec 2521:00 ChelseaChelsea BournemouthBournemouth 30 Dec 2521:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest EvertonEverton 30 Dec 2521:00 BrentfordBrentford TottenhamTottenham 30 Dec 2521:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace FulhamFulham 30 Dec 2521:00 West HamWest Ham BrightonBrighton

Matchday 20 of 38

3 Jan 2616:00 Man CityMan City ChelseaChelsea 3 Jan 2616:00 TottenhamTottenham SunderlandSunderland 3 Jan 2616:00 EvertonEverton BrentfordBrentford 3 Jan 2616:00 Aston VillaAston Villa Nottm ForestNottm Forest 3 Jan 2616:00 BrightonBrighton BurnleyBurnley 3 Jan 2616:00 BournemouthBournemouth ArsenalArsenal 3 Jan 2616:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United Man UnitedMan United 3 Jan 2616:00 NewcastleNewcastle Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 3 Jan 2616:00 WolvesWolves West HamWest Ham 3 Jan 2616:00 FulhamFulham LiverpoolLiverpool

Matchday 21 of 38

7 Jan 2621:00 BurnleyBurnley Man UnitedMan United 7 Jan 2621:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace Aston VillaAston Villa 7 Jan 2621:00 FulhamFulham ChelseaChelsea 7 Jan 2621:00 ArsenalArsenal LiverpoolLiverpool 7 Jan 2621:00 BrentfordBrentford SunderlandSunderland 7 Jan 2621:00 BournemouthBournemouth TottenhamTottenham 7 Jan 2621:00 Man CityMan City BrightonBrighton 7 Jan 2621:00 West HamWest Ham Nottm ForestNottm Forest 7 Jan 2621:00 NewcastleNewcastle Leeds UnitedLeeds United 7 Jan 2621:00 EvertonEverton WolvesWolves

Matchday 22 of 38

17 Jan 2616:00 SunderlandSunderland Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 17 Jan 2616:00 WolvesWolves NewcastleNewcastle 17 Jan 2616:00 Aston VillaAston Villa EvertonEverton 17 Jan 2616:00 ChelseaChelsea BrentfordBrentford 17 Jan 2616:00 Man UnitedMan United Man CityMan City 17 Jan 2616:00 BrightonBrighton BournemouthBournemouth 17 Jan 2616:00 LiverpoolLiverpool BurnleyBurnley 17 Jan 2616:00 TottenhamTottenham West HamWest Ham 17 Jan 2616:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United FulhamFulham 17 Jan 2616:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest ArsenalArsenal

Matchday 23 of 38

24 Jan 2616:00 BournemouthBournemouth LiverpoolLiverpool 24 Jan 2616:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace ChelseaChelsea 24 Jan 2616:00 FulhamFulham BrightonBrighton 24 Jan 2616:00 ArsenalArsenal Man UnitedMan United 24 Jan 2616:00 EvertonEverton Leeds UnitedLeeds United 24 Jan 2616:00 BrentfordBrentford Nottm ForestNottm Forest 24 Jan 2616:00 BurnleyBurnley TottenhamTottenham 24 Jan 2616:00 West HamWest Ham SunderlandSunderland 24 Jan 2616:00 Man CityMan City WolvesWolves 24 Jan 2616:00 NewcastleNewcastle Aston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 24 of 38

31 Jan 2616:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United ArsenalArsenal 31 Jan 2616:00 LiverpoolLiverpool NewcastleNewcastle 31 Jan 2616:00 TottenhamTottenham Man CityMan City 31 Jan 2616:00 WolvesWolves BournemouthBournemouth 31 Jan 2616:00 Aston VillaAston Villa BrentfordBrentford 31 Jan 2616:00 BrightonBrighton EvertonEverton 31 Jan 2616:00 ChelseaChelsea West HamWest Ham 31 Jan 2616:00 Man UnitedMan United FulhamFulham 31 Jan 2616:00 SunderlandSunderland BurnleyBurnley 31 Jan 2616:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 25 of 38

7 Feb 2616:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United Nottm ForestNottm Forest 7 Feb 2616:00 FulhamFulham EvertonEverton 7 Feb 2616:00 Man UnitedMan United TottenhamTottenham 7 Feb 2616:00 BurnleyBurnley West HamWest Ham 7 Feb 2616:00 LiverpoolLiverpool Man CityMan City 7 Feb 2616:00 BrightonBrighton Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 7 Feb 2616:00 ArsenalArsenal SunderlandSunderland 7 Feb 2616:00 WolvesWolves ChelseaChelsea 7 Feb 2616:00 NewcastleNewcastle BrentfordBrentford 7 Feb 2616:00 BournemouthBournemouth Aston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 26 of 38

11 Feb 2621:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest WolvesWolves 11 Feb 2621:00 Aston VillaAston Villa BrightonBrighton 11 Feb 2621:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace BurnleyBurnley 11 Feb 2621:00 SunderlandSunderland LiverpoolLiverpool 11 Feb 2621:00 TottenhamTottenham NewcastleNewcastle 11 Feb 2621:00 ChelseaChelsea Leeds UnitedLeeds United 11 Feb 2621:00 West HamWest Ham Man UnitedMan United 11 Feb 2621:00 BrentfordBrentford ArsenalArsenal 11 Feb 2621:00 Man CityMan City FulhamFulham 11 Feb 2621:00 EvertonEverton BournemouthBournemouth

Matchday 27 of 38

21 Feb 2616:00 Aston VillaAston Villa Leeds UnitedLeeds United 21 Feb 2616:00 West HamWest Ham BournemouthBournemouth 21 Feb 2616:00 TottenhamTottenham ArsenalArsenal 21 Feb 2616:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest LiverpoolLiverpool 21 Feb 2616:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace WolvesWolves 21 Feb 2616:00 SunderlandSunderland FulhamFulham 21 Feb 2616:00 BrentfordBrentford BrightonBrighton 21 Feb 2616:00 Man CityMan City NewcastleNewcastle 21 Feb 2616:00 ChelseaChelsea BurnleyBurnley 21 Feb 2616:00 EvertonEverton Man UnitedMan United

Matchday 28 of 38

28 Feb 2616:00 WolvesWolves Aston VillaAston Villa 28 Feb 2616:00 BournemouthBournemouth SunderlandSunderland 28 Feb 2616:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United Man CityMan City 28 Feb 2616:00 BrightonBrighton Nottm ForestNottm Forest 28 Feb 2616:00 FulhamFulham TottenhamTottenham 28 Feb 2616:00 LiverpoolLiverpool West HamWest Ham 28 Feb 2616:00 NewcastleNewcastle EvertonEverton 28 Feb 2616:00 ArsenalArsenal ChelseaChelsea 28 Feb 2616:00 BurnleyBurnley BrentfordBrentford 28 Feb 2616:00 Man UnitedMan United Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 29 of 38

4 Mar 2621:00 BrightonBrighton ArsenalArsenal 4 Mar 2621:00 WolvesWolves LiverpoolLiverpool 4 Mar 2621:00 Man CityMan City Nottm ForestNottm Forest 4 Mar 2621:00 EvertonEverton BurnleyBurnley 4 Mar 2621:00 FulhamFulham West HamWest Ham 4 Mar 2621:00 Aston VillaAston Villa ChelseaChelsea 4 Mar 2621:00 BournemouthBournemouth BrentfordBrentford 4 Mar 2621:00 NewcastleNewcastle Man UnitedMan United 4 Mar 2621:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United SunderlandSunderland 4 Mar 2621:00 TottenhamTottenham Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 30 of 38

14 Mar 2616:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace Leeds UnitedLeeds United 14 Mar 2616:00 BurnleyBurnley BournemouthBournemouth 14 Mar 2616:00 Man UnitedMan United Aston VillaAston Villa 14 Mar 2616:00 SunderlandSunderland BrightonBrighton 14 Mar 2616:00 West HamWest Ham Man CityMan City 14 Mar 2616:00 ChelseaChelsea NewcastleNewcastle 14 Mar 2616:00 BrentfordBrentford WolvesWolves 14 Mar 2616:00 ArsenalArsenal EvertonEverton 14 Mar 2616:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest FulhamFulham 14 Mar 2616:00 LiverpoolLiverpool TottenhamTottenham

Matchday 31 of 38

21 Mar 2616:00 BrightonBrighton LiverpoolLiverpool 21 Mar 2616:00 FulhamFulham BurnleyBurnley 21 Mar 2616:00 EvertonEverton ChelseaChelsea 21 Mar 2616:00 Aston VillaAston Villa West HamWest Ham 21 Mar 2616:00 WolvesWolves ArsenalArsenal 21 Mar 2616:00 Man CityMan City Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 21 Mar 2616:00 BournemouthBournemouth Man UnitedMan United 21 Mar 2616:00 TottenhamTottenham Nottm ForestNottm Forest 21 Mar 2616:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United BrentfordBrentford 21 Mar 2616:00 NewcastleNewcastle SunderlandSunderland

Matchday 32 of 38

11 Apr 2615:00 BrentfordBrentford EvertonEverton 11 Apr 2615:00 Man UnitedMan United Leeds UnitedLeeds United 11 Apr 2615:00 West HamWest Ham WolvesWolves 11 Apr 2615:00 ChelseaChelsea Man CityMan City 11 Apr 2615:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace NewcastleNewcastle 11 Apr 2615:00 SunderlandSunderland TottenhamTottenham 11 Apr 2615:00 ArsenalArsenal BournemouthBournemouth 11 Apr 2615:00 BurnleyBurnley BrightonBrighton 11 Apr 2615:00 LiverpoolLiverpool FulhamFulham 11 Apr 2615:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest Aston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 33 of 38

18 Apr 2615:00 Man CityMan City ArsenalArsenal 18 Apr 2615:00 TottenhamTottenham BrightonBrighton 18 Apr 2615:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace West HamWest Ham 18 Apr 2615:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest BurnleyBurnley 18 Apr 2615:00 BrentfordBrentford FulhamFulham 18 Apr 2615:00 Aston VillaAston Villa SunderlandSunderland 18 Apr 2615:00 ChelseaChelsea Man UnitedMan United 18 Apr 2615:00 EvertonEverton LiverpoolLiverpool 18 Apr 2615:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United WolvesWolves 18 Apr 2615:00 NewcastleNewcastle BournemouthBournemouth

Matchday 34 of 38

25 Apr 2615:00 ArsenalArsenal NewcastleNewcastle 25 Apr 2615:00 West HamWest Ham EvertonEverton 25 Apr 2615:00 Man UnitedMan United BrentfordBrentford 25 Apr 2615:00 BurnleyBurnley Man CityMan City 25 Apr 2615:00 FulhamFulham Aston VillaAston Villa 25 Apr 2615:00 BrightonBrighton ChelseaChelsea 25 Apr 2615:00 BournemouthBournemouth Leeds UnitedLeeds United 25 Apr 2615:00 SunderlandSunderland Nottm ForestNottm Forest 25 Apr 2615:00 WolvesWolves TottenhamTottenham 25 Apr 2615:00 LiverpoolLiverpool Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 35 of 38

2 May 2615:00 Aston VillaAston Villa TottenhamTottenham 2 May 2615:00 ChelseaChelsea Nottm ForestNottm Forest 2 May 2615:00 EvertonEverton Man CityMan City 2 May 2615:00 Man UnitedMan United LiverpoolLiverpool 2 May 2615:00 BrentfordBrentford West HamWest Ham 2 May 2615:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United BurnleyBurnley 2 May 2615:00 ArsenalArsenal FulhamFulham 2 May 2615:00 WolvesWolves SunderlandSunderland 2 May 2615:00 NewcastleNewcastle BrightonBrighton 2 May 2615:00 BournemouthBournemouth Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace

Matchday 36 of 38

9 May 2615:00 Nottm ForestNottm Forest NewcastleNewcastle 9 May 2615:00 TottenhamTottenham Leeds UnitedLeeds United 9 May 2615:00 LiverpoolLiverpool ChelseaChelsea 9 May 2615:00 Man CityMan City BrentfordBrentford 9 May 2615:00 FulhamFulham BournemouthBournemouth 9 May 2615:00 SunderlandSunderland Man UnitedMan United 9 May 2615:00 West HamWest Ham ArsenalArsenal 9 May 2615:00 BrightonBrighton WolvesWolves 9 May 2615:00 Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace EvertonEverton 9 May 2615:00 BurnleyBurnley Aston VillaAston Villa

Matchday 37 of 38

17 May 2615:00 BrentfordBrentford Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace 17 May 2615:00 BournemouthBournemouth Man CityMan City 17 May 2615:00 ChelseaChelsea TottenhamTottenham 17 May 2615:00 Leeds UnitedLeeds United BrightonBrighton 17 May 2615:00 NewcastleNewcastle West HamWest Ham 17 May 2615:00 Aston VillaAston Villa LiverpoolLiverpool 17 May 2615:00 ArsenalArsenal BurnleyBurnley 17 May 2615:00 WolvesWolves FulhamFulham 17 May 2615:00 EvertonEverton SunderlandSunderland 17 May 2615:00 Man UnitedMan United Nottm ForestNottm Forest

Matchday 38 of 38