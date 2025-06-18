Premier League 2025/26 Fixtures Unveiled: Get To See All Your Favorite Team Matchups

The countdown to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign has officially begun, with fixtures released for what promises to be one of the most thrilling seasons in recent years. Manchester United will welcome Arsenal to Old Trafford in a high-stakes Super Sunday clash that headlines the opening weekend.
United, now under the full-time management of Ruben Amorim, will kick off their title ambitions on Sunday, August 17, as they square off against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. This mouthwatering fixture is one of several key encounters slated for a jam-packed weekend that also features Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and FA Cup champions Crystal Palace.
The Red Devils face a tough start to their campaign, with early meetings against Manchester City and Chelsea lined up within their first five matches. Meanwhile, Arsenal faces a daunting run of games to open the season. In their first six matchdays, they will lock horns with Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, and Newcastle.
Reigning champions Liverpool will launch the new season at home against Bournemouth in a Friday night clash on August 15, while Manchester City will hit the road to face Wolves on Saturday evening, August 16, in a highly anticipated showdown.
Chelsea will square off against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on Super Sunday, preceding the Man United vs Arsenal clash, while Leeds United returns to Premier League action at Elland Road for the first time since May 2023 with a Monday night meeting against Everton.
Full Opening Weekend Fixtures – Premier League 2025/26:
Friday, August 15
- Liverpool vs Bournemouth (8:00 PM)
Saturday, August 16
- Aston Villa vs Newcastle (12:30 PM)
- Brighton vs Fulham (3:00 PM)
- Nottingham Forest vs Brentford (3:00 PM)
- Sunderland vs West Ham (3:00 PM)
- Tottenham vs Burnley (3:00 PM)
- Wolves vs Manchester City (5:30 PM)
Sunday, August 17
- Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (2:00 PM)
- Manchester United vs Arsenal (4:30 PM)
Monday, August 18
- Leeds vs Everton (8:00 PM)
The return of Sunderland to Premier League action adds an exciting dynamic, as they host West Ham at the Stadium of Light. Tottenham Hotspur will also begin a new chapter under manager Thomas Frank, starting their campaign at home against newly-promoted Burnley.
In other fixtures, Brentford will travel to Nottingham Forest, and Fulham will face Brighton away in the traditional 3pm Saturday slots.
Boxing Day Clarifications and Holiday Schedule
This season, no Premier League games have been scheduled for Boxing Day (December 26). However, matches listed for Saturday, December 27 may be rescheduled for Boxing Day to accommodate live broadcasts, per Premier League guidance.
A complete round of English Football League (EFL) fixtures is expected to take place on Boxing Day, ensuring festive football remains part of the calendar. The Premier League has assured that no team will be required to play twice within a 48-hour window between December 27 and December 30, when another full round of league matches will be held.
Each club will play at home on either December 27 or January 3, with minimized travel demands around the holiday season.
Final Day of the Season – Sunday, May 24
All matches on the final day of the 2025/26 season will kick off simultaneously at 4:00 PM on Sunday, May 24, 2026. The title race, relegation battles, and top-four race are all set to reach a dramatic conclusion.
Key Dates to Remember – 2025/26 Football Calendar
- Premier League Season: Friday, August 15, 2025 – Sunday, May 24, 2026
- Carabao Cup Final: Sunday, March 22, 2026
- FA Cup Final: Saturday, May 16, 2026
- UEFA Champions League Final: Saturday, May 30, 2026
- UEFA Europa League Final: Wednesday, May 20, 2026 (Istanbul)
- UEFA Conference League Final: Wednesday, May 27, 2026 (Germany)
- FIFA World Cup 2026: Thursday, June 11 – Sunday, July 19, 2026
BizWatch Nigeria will provide comprehensive coverage of the Premier League’s return, including live updates, tactical insights, and exclusive analysis throughout the season. Football fans across Nigeria and beyond are set for a year filled with fierce rivalries, rising stars, and unmissable action.
Full Premier League 2025/26 fixtures
Matchday 1 of 38
|15 Aug20:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBournemouthBournemouth
|16 Aug12:30Aston VillaAston VillaNewcastleNewcastle
|16 Aug15:00BrightonBrightonFulhamFulham
|16 Aug15:00SunderlandSunderlandWest HamWest Ham
|16 Aug15:00TottenhamTottenhamBurnleyBurnley
|16 Aug15:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBrentfordBrentford
|16 Aug17:30WolvesWolvesMan CityMan City
|17 Aug14:00ChelseaChelseaCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|17 Aug16:30Man UnitedMan UnitedArsenalArsenal
|18 Aug20:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedEvertonEverton
Matchday 2 of 38
|23 Aug15:00West HamWest HamChelseaChelsea
|23 Aug15:00Man CityMan CityTottenhamTottenham
|23 Aug15:00BournemouthBournemouthWolvesWolves
|23 Aug15:00BurnleyBurnleySunderlandSunderland
|23 Aug15:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceNottm ForestNottm Forest
|23 Aug15:00EvertonEvertonBrightonBrighton
|23 Aug15:00BrentfordBrentfordAston VillaAston Villa
|23 Aug15:00ArsenalArsenalLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|23 Aug15:00NewcastleNewcastleLiverpoolLiverpool
|23 Aug15:00FulhamFulhamMan UnitedMan United
Matchday 3 of 38
|30 Aug15:00Aston VillaAston VillaCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|30 Aug15:00LiverpoolLiverpoolArsenalArsenal
|30 Aug15:00ChelseaChelseaFulhamFulham
|30 Aug15:00BrightonBrightonMan CityMan City
|30 Aug15:00WolvesWolvesEvertonEverton
|30 Aug15:00TottenhamTottenhamBournemouthBournemouth
|30 Aug15:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedNewcastleNewcastle
|30 Aug15:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBurnleyBurnley
|30 Aug15:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestWest HamWest Ham
|30 Aug15:00SunderlandSunderlandBrentfordBrentford
Matchday 4 of 38
|13 Sept15:00BournemouthBournemouthBrightonBrighton
|13 Sept15:00West HamWest HamTottenhamTottenham
|13 Sept15:00Man CityMan CityMan UnitedMan United
|13 Sept15:00BurnleyBurnleyLiverpoolLiverpool
|13 Sept15:00NewcastleNewcastleWolvesWolves
|13 Sept15:00EvertonEvertonAston VillaAston Villa
|13 Sept15:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceSunderlandSunderland
|13 Sept15:00ArsenalArsenalNottm ForestNottm Forest
|13 Sept15:00FulhamFulhamLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|13 Sept15:00BrentfordBrentfordChelseaChelsea
Matchday 5 of 38
|20 Sept 2515:00BurnleyBurnleyNottm ForestNottm Forest
|20 Sept 2515:00BrightonBrightonTottenhamTottenham
|20 Sept 2515:00West HamWest HamCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|20 Sept 2515:00SunderlandSunderlandAston VillaAston Villa
|20 Sept 2515:00WolvesWolvesLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|20 Sept 2515:00Man UnitedMan UnitedChelseaChelsea
|20 Sept 2515:00ArsenalArsenalMan CityMan City
|20 Sept 2515:00LiverpoolLiverpoolEvertonEverton
|20 Sept 2515:00BournemouthBournemouthNewcastleNewcastle
|20 Sept 2515:00FulhamFulhamBrentfordBrentford
Matchday 6 of 38
|27 Sept 2515:00EvertonEvertonWest HamWest Ham
|27 Sept 2515:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBournemouthBournemouth
|27 Sept 2515:00BrentfordBrentfordMan UnitedMan United
|27 Sept 2515:00TottenhamTottenhamWolvesWolves
|27 Sept 2515:00ChelseaChelseaBrightonBrighton
|27 Sept 2515:00Man CityMan CityBurnleyBurnley
|27 Sept 2515:00Aston VillaAston VillaFulhamFulham
|27 Sept 2515:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestSunderlandSunderland
|27 Sept 2515:00NewcastleNewcastleArsenalArsenal
|27 Sept 2515:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceLiverpoolLiverpool
Matchday 7 of 38
|4 Oct 2515:00Man UnitedMan UnitedSunderlandSunderland
|4 Oct 2515:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedTottenhamTottenham
|4 Oct 2515:00ChelseaChelseaLiverpoolLiverpool
|4 Oct 2515:00EvertonEvertonCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|4 Oct 2515:00NewcastleNewcastleNottm ForestNottm Forest
|4 Oct 2515:00BournemouthBournemouthFulhamFulham
|4 Oct 2515:00BrentfordBrentfordMan CityMan City
|4 Oct 2515:00ArsenalArsenalWest HamWest Ham
|4 Oct 2515:00WolvesWolvesBrightonBrighton
|4 Oct 2515:00Aston VillaAston VillaBurnleyBurnley
Matchday 8 of 38
|18 Oct 2515:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestChelseaChelsea
|18 Oct 2515:00West HamWest HamBrentfordBrentford
|18 Oct 2515:00TottenhamTottenhamAston VillaAston Villa
|18 Oct 2515:00LiverpoolLiverpoolMan UnitedMan United
|18 Oct 2515:00FulhamFulhamArsenalArsenal
|18 Oct 2515:00SunderlandSunderlandWolvesWolves
|18 Oct 2515:00BurnleyBurnleyLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|18 Oct 2515:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBournemouthBournemouth
|18 Oct 2515:00BrightonBrightonNewcastleNewcastle
|18 Oct 2515:00Man CityMan CityEvertonEverton
Matchday 9 of 38
|25 Oct 2515:00EvertonEvertonTottenhamTottenham
|25 Oct 2515:00ChelseaChelseaSunderlandSunderland
|25 Oct 2515:00WolvesWolvesBurnleyBurnley
|25 Oct 2515:00BrentfordBrentfordLiverpoolLiverpool
|25 Oct 2515:00NewcastleNewcastleFulhamFulham
|25 Oct 2515:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBrightonBrighton
|25 Oct 2515:00ArsenalArsenalCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|25 Oct 2515:00Aston VillaAston VillaMan CityMan City
|25 Oct 2515:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedWest HamWest Ham
|25 Oct 2515:00BournemouthBournemouthNottm ForestNottm Forest
Matchday 10 of 38
|1 Nov 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBrentfordBrentford
|1 Nov 2516:00West HamWest HamNewcastleNewcastle
|1 Nov 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolAston VillaAston Villa
|1 Nov 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamChelseaChelsea
|1 Nov 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestMan UnitedMan United
|1 Nov 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyArsenalArsenal
|1 Nov 2516:00BrightonBrightonLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|1 Nov 2516:00Man CityMan CityBournemouthBournemouth
|1 Nov 2516:00FulhamFulhamWolvesWolves
|1 Nov 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandEvertonEverton
Matchday 11 of 38
|8 Nov 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBrightonBrighton
|8 Nov 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamMan UnitedMan United
|8 Nov 2516:00EvertonEvertonFulhamFulham
|8 Nov 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaBournemouthBournemouth
|8 Nov 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandArsenalArsenal
|8 Nov 2516:00ChelseaChelseaWolvesWolves
|8 Nov 2516:00Man CityMan CityLiverpoolLiverpool
|8 Nov 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordNewcastleNewcastle
|8 Nov 2516:00West HamWest HamBurnleyBurnley
|8 Nov 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestLeeds UnitedLeeds United
Matchday 12 of 38
|22 Nov 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolNottm ForestNottm Forest
|22 Nov 2516:00NewcastleNewcastleMan CityMan City
|22 Nov 2516:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedAston VillaAston Villa
|22 Nov 2516:00BournemouthBournemouthWest HamWest Ham
|22 Nov 2516:00WolvesWolvesCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|22 Nov 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyChelseaChelsea
|22 Nov 2516:00BrightonBrightonBrentfordBrentford
|22 Nov 2516:00ArsenalArsenalTottenhamTottenham
|22 Nov 2516:00Man UnitedMan UnitedEvertonEverton
|22 Nov 2516:00FulhamFulhamSunderlandSunderland
Matchday 13 of 38
|29 Nov 2516:00ChelseaChelseaArsenalArsenal
|29 Nov 2516:00West HamWest HamLiverpoolLiverpool
|29 Nov 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordBurnleyBurnley
|29 Nov 2516:00EvertonEvertonNewcastleNewcastle
|29 Nov 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamFulhamFulham
|29 Nov 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceMan UnitedMan United
|29 Nov 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandBournemouthBournemouth
|29 Nov 2516:00Man CityMan CityLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|29 Nov 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaWolvesWolves
|29 Nov 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBrightonBrighton
Matchday 14 of 38
|3 Dec 2521:00BrightonBrightonAston VillaAston Villa
|3 Dec 2521:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedChelseaChelsea
|3 Dec 2521:00BurnleyBurnleyCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|3 Dec 2521:00Man UnitedMan UnitedWest HamWest Ham
|3 Dec 2521:00FulhamFulhamMan CityMan City
|3 Dec 2521:00WolvesWolvesNottm ForestNottm Forest
|3 Dec 2521:00ArsenalArsenalBrentfordBrentford
|3 Dec 2521:00LiverpoolLiverpoolSunderlandSunderland
|3 Dec 2521:00NewcastleNewcastleTottenhamTottenham
|3 Dec 2521:00BournemouthBournemouthEvertonEverton
Matchday 15 of 38
|6 Dec 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaArsenalArsenal
|6 Dec 2516:00BrightonBrightonWest HamWest Ham
|6 Dec 2516:00EvertonEvertonNottm ForestNottm Forest
|6 Dec 2516:00WolvesWolvesMan UnitedMan United
|6 Dec 2516:00FulhamFulhamCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|6 Dec 2516:00NewcastleNewcastleBurnleyBurnley
|6 Dec 2516:00Man CityMan CitySunderlandSunderland
|6 Dec 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamBrentfordBrentford
|6 Dec 2516:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLiverpoolLiverpool
|6 Dec 2516:00BournemouthBournemouthChelseaChelsea
Matchday 16 of 38
|13 Dec 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceMan CityMan City
|13 Dec 2516:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBournemouthBournemouth
|13 Dec 2516:00ChelseaChelseaEvertonEverton
|13 Dec 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandNewcastleNewcastle
|13 Dec 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|13 Dec 2516:00ArsenalArsenalWolvesWolves
|13 Dec 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBrightonBrighton
|13 Dec 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestTottenhamTottenham
|13 Dec 2516:00West HamWest HamAston VillaAston Villa
|13 Dec 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyFulhamFulham
Matchday 17 of 38
|20 Dec 2516:00WolvesWolvesBrentfordBrentford
|20 Dec 2516:00Man CityMan CityWest HamWest Ham
|20 Dec 2516:00TottenhamTottenhamLiverpoolLiverpool
|20 Dec 2516:00BrightonBrightonSunderlandSunderland
|20 Dec 2516:00FulhamFulhamNottm ForestNottm Forest
|20 Dec 2516:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|20 Dec 2516:00Aston VillaAston VillaMan UnitedMan United
|20 Dec 2516:00EvertonEvertonArsenalArsenal
|20 Dec 2516:00NewcastleNewcastleChelseaChelsea
|20 Dec 2516:00BournemouthBournemouthBurnleyBurnley
Matchday 18 of 38
|27 Dec 2516:00West HamWest HamFulhamFulham
|27 Dec 2516:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceTottenhamTottenham
|27 Dec 2516:00Man UnitedMan UnitedNewcastleNewcastle
|27 Dec 2516:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestMan CityMan City
|27 Dec 2516:00SunderlandSunderlandLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|27 Dec 2516:00BrentfordBrentfordBournemouthBournemouth
|27 Dec 2516:00ChelseaChelseaAston VillaAston Villa
|27 Dec 2516:00LiverpoolLiverpoolWolvesWolves
|27 Dec 2516:00ArsenalArsenalBrightonBrighton
|27 Dec 2516:00BurnleyBurnleyEvertonEverton
Matchday 19 of 38
|30 Dec 2521:00ArsenalArsenalAston VillaAston Villa
|30 Dec 2521:00Man UnitedMan UnitedWolvesWolves
|30 Dec 2521:00LiverpoolLiverpoolLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|30 Dec 2521:00BurnleyBurnleyNewcastleNewcastle
|30 Dec 2521:00SunderlandSunderlandMan CityMan City
|30 Dec 2521:00ChelseaChelseaBournemouthBournemouth
|30 Dec 2521:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestEvertonEverton
|30 Dec 2521:00BrentfordBrentfordTottenhamTottenham
|30 Dec 2521:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceFulhamFulham
|30 Dec 2521:00West HamWest HamBrightonBrighton
Matchday 20 of 38
|3 Jan 2616:00Man CityMan CityChelseaChelsea
|3 Jan 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamSunderlandSunderland
|3 Jan 2616:00EvertonEvertonBrentfordBrentford
|3 Jan 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaNottm ForestNottm Forest
|3 Jan 2616:00BrightonBrightonBurnleyBurnley
|3 Jan 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthArsenalArsenal
|3 Jan 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedMan UnitedMan United
|3 Jan 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|3 Jan 2616:00WolvesWolvesWest HamWest Ham
|3 Jan 2616:00FulhamFulhamLiverpoolLiverpool
Matchday 21 of 38
|7 Jan 2621:00BurnleyBurnleyMan UnitedMan United
|7 Jan 2621:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceAston VillaAston Villa
|7 Jan 2621:00FulhamFulhamChelseaChelsea
|7 Jan 2621:00ArsenalArsenalLiverpoolLiverpool
|7 Jan 2621:00BrentfordBrentfordSunderlandSunderland
|7 Jan 2621:00BournemouthBournemouthTottenhamTottenham
|7 Jan 2621:00Man CityMan CityBrightonBrighton
|7 Jan 2621:00West HamWest HamNottm ForestNottm Forest
|7 Jan 2621:00NewcastleNewcastleLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|7 Jan 2621:00EvertonEvertonWolvesWolves
Matchday 22 of 38
|17 Jan 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|17 Jan 2616:00WolvesWolvesNewcastleNewcastle
|17 Jan 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaEvertonEverton
|17 Jan 2616:00ChelseaChelseaBrentfordBrentford
|17 Jan 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedMan CityMan City
|17 Jan 2616:00BrightonBrightonBournemouthBournemouth
|17 Jan 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBurnleyBurnley
|17 Jan 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamWest HamWest Ham
|17 Jan 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedFulhamFulham
|17 Jan 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestArsenalArsenal
Matchday 23 of 38
|24 Jan 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthLiverpoolLiverpool
|24 Jan 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceChelseaChelsea
|24 Jan 2616:00FulhamFulhamBrightonBrighton
|24 Jan 2616:00ArsenalArsenalMan UnitedMan United
|24 Jan 2616:00EvertonEvertonLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|24 Jan 2616:00BrentfordBrentfordNottm ForestNottm Forest
|24 Jan 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyTottenhamTottenham
|24 Jan 2616:00West HamWest HamSunderlandSunderland
|24 Jan 2616:00Man CityMan CityWolvesWolves
|24 Jan 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleAston VillaAston Villa
Matchday 24 of 38
|31 Jan 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedArsenalArsenal
|31 Jan 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolNewcastleNewcastle
|31 Jan 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamMan CityMan City
|31 Jan 2616:00WolvesWolvesBournemouthBournemouth
|31 Jan 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaBrentfordBrentford
|31 Jan 2616:00BrightonBrightonEvertonEverton
|31 Jan 2616:00ChelseaChelseaWest HamWest Ham
|31 Jan 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedFulhamFulham
|31 Jan 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandBurnleyBurnley
|31 Jan 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Matchday 25 of 38
|7 Feb 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedNottm ForestNottm Forest
|7 Feb 2616:00FulhamFulhamEvertonEverton
|7 Feb 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedTottenhamTottenham
|7 Feb 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyWest HamWest Ham
|7 Feb 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolMan CityMan City
|7 Feb 2616:00BrightonBrightonCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|7 Feb 2616:00ArsenalArsenalSunderlandSunderland
|7 Feb 2616:00WolvesWolvesChelseaChelsea
|7 Feb 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleBrentfordBrentford
|7 Feb 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthAston VillaAston Villa
Matchday 26 of 38
|11 Feb 2621:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestWolvesWolves
|11 Feb 2621:00Aston VillaAston VillaBrightonBrighton
|11 Feb 2621:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceBurnleyBurnley
|11 Feb 2621:00SunderlandSunderlandLiverpoolLiverpool
|11 Feb 2621:00TottenhamTottenhamNewcastleNewcastle
|11 Feb 2621:00ChelseaChelseaLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|11 Feb 2621:00West HamWest HamMan UnitedMan United
|11 Feb 2621:00BrentfordBrentfordArsenalArsenal
|11 Feb 2621:00Man CityMan CityFulhamFulham
|11 Feb 2621:00EvertonEvertonBournemouthBournemouth
Matchday 27 of 38
|21 Feb 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|21 Feb 2616:00West HamWest HamBournemouthBournemouth
|21 Feb 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamArsenalArsenal
|21 Feb 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestLiverpoolLiverpool
|21 Feb 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceWolvesWolves
|21 Feb 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandFulhamFulham
|21 Feb 2616:00BrentfordBrentfordBrightonBrighton
|21 Feb 2616:00Man CityMan CityNewcastleNewcastle
|21 Feb 2616:00ChelseaChelseaBurnleyBurnley
|21 Feb 2616:00EvertonEvertonMan UnitedMan United
Matchday 28 of 38
|28 Feb 2616:00WolvesWolvesAston VillaAston Villa
|28 Feb 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthSunderlandSunderland
|28 Feb 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedMan CityMan City
|28 Feb 2616:00BrightonBrightonNottm ForestNottm Forest
|28 Feb 2616:00FulhamFulhamTottenhamTottenham
|28 Feb 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolWest HamWest Ham
|28 Feb 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleEvertonEverton
|28 Feb 2616:00ArsenalArsenalChelseaChelsea
|28 Feb 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyBrentfordBrentford
|28 Feb 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Matchday 29 of 38
|4 Mar 2621:00BrightonBrightonArsenalArsenal
|4 Mar 2621:00WolvesWolvesLiverpoolLiverpool
|4 Mar 2621:00Man CityMan CityNottm ForestNottm Forest
|4 Mar 2621:00EvertonEvertonBurnleyBurnley
|4 Mar 2621:00FulhamFulhamWest HamWest Ham
|4 Mar 2621:00Aston VillaAston VillaChelseaChelsea
|4 Mar 2621:00BournemouthBournemouthBrentfordBrentford
|4 Mar 2621:00NewcastleNewcastleMan UnitedMan United
|4 Mar 2621:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedSunderlandSunderland
|4 Mar 2621:00TottenhamTottenhamCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Matchday 30 of 38
|14 Mar 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|14 Mar 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyBournemouthBournemouth
|14 Mar 2616:00Man UnitedMan UnitedAston VillaAston Villa
|14 Mar 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandBrightonBrighton
|14 Mar 2616:00West HamWest HamMan CityMan City
|14 Mar 2616:00ChelseaChelseaNewcastleNewcastle
|14 Mar 2616:00BrentfordBrentfordWolvesWolves
|14 Mar 2616:00ArsenalArsenalEvertonEverton
|14 Mar 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestFulhamFulham
|14 Mar 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolTottenhamTottenham
Matchday 31 of 38
|21 Mar 2616:00BrightonBrightonLiverpoolLiverpool
|21 Mar 2616:00FulhamFulhamBurnleyBurnley
|21 Mar 2616:00EvertonEvertonChelseaChelsea
|21 Mar 2616:00Aston VillaAston VillaWest HamWest Ham
|21 Mar 2616:00WolvesWolvesArsenalArsenal
|21 Mar 2616:00Man CityMan CityCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|21 Mar 2616:00BournemouthBournemouthMan UnitedMan United
|21 Mar 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamNottm ForestNottm Forest
|21 Mar 2616:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBrentfordBrentford
|21 Mar 2616:00NewcastleNewcastleSunderlandSunderland
Matchday 32 of 38
|11 Apr 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordEvertonEverton
|11 Apr 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|11 Apr 2615:00West HamWest HamWolvesWolves
|11 Apr 2615:00ChelseaChelseaMan CityMan City
|11 Apr 2615:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceNewcastleNewcastle
|11 Apr 2615:00SunderlandSunderlandTottenhamTottenham
|11 Apr 2615:00ArsenalArsenalBournemouthBournemouth
|11 Apr 2615:00BurnleyBurnleyBrightonBrighton
|11 Apr 2615:00LiverpoolLiverpoolFulhamFulham
|11 Apr 2615:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestAston VillaAston Villa
Matchday 33 of 38
|18 Apr 2615:00Man CityMan CityArsenalArsenal
|18 Apr 2615:00TottenhamTottenhamBrightonBrighton
|18 Apr 2615:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceWest HamWest Ham
|18 Apr 2615:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBurnleyBurnley
|18 Apr 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordFulhamFulham
|18 Apr 2615:00Aston VillaAston VillaSunderlandSunderland
|18 Apr 2615:00ChelseaChelseaMan UnitedMan United
|18 Apr 2615:00EvertonEvertonLiverpoolLiverpool
|18 Apr 2615:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedWolvesWolves
|18 Apr 2615:00NewcastleNewcastleBournemouthBournemouth
Matchday 34 of 38
|25 Apr 2615:00ArsenalArsenalNewcastleNewcastle
|25 Apr 2615:00West HamWest HamEvertonEverton
|25 Apr 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedBrentfordBrentford
|25 Apr 2615:00BurnleyBurnleyMan CityMan City
|25 Apr 2615:00FulhamFulhamAston VillaAston Villa
|25 Apr 2615:00BrightonBrightonChelseaChelsea
|25 Apr 2615:00BournemouthBournemouthLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|25 Apr 2615:00SunderlandSunderlandNottm ForestNottm Forest
|25 Apr 2615:00WolvesWolvesTottenhamTottenham
|25 Apr 2615:00LiverpoolLiverpoolCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Matchday 35 of 38
|2 May 2615:00Aston VillaAston VillaTottenhamTottenham
|2 May 2615:00ChelseaChelseaNottm ForestNottm Forest
|2 May 2615:00EvertonEvertonMan CityMan City
|2 May 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedLiverpoolLiverpool
|2 May 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordWest HamWest Ham
|2 May 2615:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBurnleyBurnley
|2 May 2615:00ArsenalArsenalFulhamFulham
|2 May 2615:00WolvesWolvesSunderlandSunderland
|2 May 2615:00NewcastleNewcastleBrightonBrighton
|2 May 2615:00BournemouthBournemouthCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Matchday 36 of 38
|9 May 2615:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestNewcastleNewcastle
|9 May 2615:00TottenhamTottenhamLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|9 May 2615:00LiverpoolLiverpoolChelseaChelsea
|9 May 2615:00Man CityMan CityBrentfordBrentford
|9 May 2615:00FulhamFulhamBournemouthBournemouth
|9 May 2615:00SunderlandSunderlandMan UnitedMan United
|9 May 2615:00West HamWest HamArsenalArsenal
|9 May 2615:00BrightonBrightonWolvesWolves
|9 May 2615:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceEvertonEverton
|9 May 2615:00BurnleyBurnleyAston VillaAston Villa
Matchday 37 of 38
|17 May 2615:00BrentfordBrentfordCrystal PalaceCrystal Palace
|17 May 2615:00BournemouthBournemouthMan CityMan City
|17 May 2615:00ChelseaChelseaTottenhamTottenham
|17 May 2615:00Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedBrightonBrighton
|17 May 2615:00NewcastleNewcastleWest HamWest Ham
|17 May 2615:00Aston VillaAston VillaLiverpoolLiverpool
|17 May 2615:00ArsenalArsenalBurnleyBurnley
|17 May 2615:00WolvesWolvesFulhamFulham
|17 May 2615:00EvertonEvertonSunderlandSunderland
|17 May 2615:00Man UnitedMan UnitedNottm ForestNottm Forest
Matchday 38 of 38
|24 May 2616:00Man CityMan CityAston VillaAston Villa
|24 May 2616:00BrightonBrightonMan UnitedMan United
|24 May 2616:00FulhamFulhamNewcastleNewcastle
|24 May 2616:00TottenhamTottenhamEvertonEverton
|24 May 2616:00LiverpoolLiverpoolBrentfordBrentford
|24 May 2616:00BurnleyBurnleyWolvesWolves
|24 May 2616:00Nottm ForestNottm ForestBournemouthBournemouth
|24 May 2616:00West HamWest HamLeeds UnitedLeeds United
|24 May 2616:00SunderlandSunderlandChelseaChelsea
|24 May 2616:00Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceArsenalArsenal