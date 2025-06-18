Nigerian National Arrested In India With N214m Worth Of Narcotics

Indian authorities have arrested a Nigerian national, identified as Chukwuma, in connection with a major drug trafficking operation in Bengaluru.

According to India Today, the arrest was made during a coordinated raid by the Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in the Avalahalli area of northern Bengaluru. The suspect was apprehended while allegedly attempting to distribute a consignment of illicit drugs.

During the operation, officers seized a significant quantity of MDMA and crystal substances valued at over ₹1.2 crore—approximately ₦214 million.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Chukwuma has been involved in drug trafficking since 2013, reportedly importing narcotics from overseas and distributing them to various parts of Bengaluru, with a focus on the city’s outskirts.

The arrest underscores growing concerns about transnational drug networks operating in India and the increasing involvement of foreign nationals in the illicit trade. Authorities say further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of Chukwuma’s operations and possible links to an international drug syndicate.